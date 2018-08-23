It's happening! Titleist to release YELLOW Pro V1 balls!

Over the last few weeks, rumours have been circulating that Titleist will look to release a yellow version of their premium Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls when they introduce their new 2019 versions.

Those flames were fanned with a recent post in the Team Titleist discussions forum.

A Team Titleist manager going by the name of 'MIke D.' wrote: “Now, you may have heard some of the rumours out there that this was the year that we would finally introduce a yellow Pro V1. Well, I’m here to let Team Titleist know that the rumours aren’t rumours at all.

“That’s right, after speaking with our product team I am able to confirm that we will be launching yellow Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls in 2019.”

The word you're looking for is 'WOW'!

A few months ago, the AVX, pictured below, became the first premium ball from Titleist to be offered in yellow. Titleist’s R&D team found a way to deliver the AVX’s proprietary GRN41 cast thermoset urethane cover in a High Optic Yellow finish.



It appears they have taken what was learned from that and are now ready to incorporate it into the No.1 ball in golf.

'Mike D.' added: “Team Titleist played a pretty big role in making this happen. We read and shared all of the posts from the community asking for us to make a yellow Pro V1 and our R&D team went to work.”

With the growing popularity of coloured golf balls over the last few years it come as little surprise to see Titleist going down the yellow ball road.

Coloured balls currently account for approximately 20% of the golf ball market. A recent survey by Golf Datadech also found that more than half of what it classes as ‘serious’ club golfers have an interest in playing a coloured ball.

Titleist has given no official details or date as to when the yellow golf balls will become available as of yet but, going by previous launch cycles for their flagship product, mid to late January would seem most likely, coinciding with the 2019 PGA Merchandise Show.

