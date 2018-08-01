It's here - the all-new Srixon UltiSoft golf ball!

On the same day that it launches the latest edition of its Soft Feel golf ball, Srixon has announced the second generation of its hugely popular UltiSoft ball.



First unveiled in January 2016, the original UltiSoft was Srixon’s first new two-piece golf ball in eight years and was designed to promote softer feel on all shots from tee to green for golfers with low to mid swing speeds.

This upgraded version shares many of the same characteristics – but is even softer than the original.

There are three key ‘tour’ technologies inside the new UltiSoft.

Softer than before, the variable-compression Energetic Gradient Growth Core gives you a high-launch, low spin trajectory off the tee for added distance and an ultra-soft feel.

The soft, thin cover gives you more control around the greens and a softer feel on all shots.

The new 338 Speed Dimple Pattern has been designed to cut through the wind for maximum distance and accuracy.

Available: August 1, 2018

RRP: £24 per dozen