search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearIt's here - the all-new Srixon UltiSoft golf ball!

Gear

It's here - the all-new Srixon UltiSoft golf ball!

By bunkered.co.uk01 August, 2018
Srixon UltiSoft Srixon Golf balls Balls Srixon balls Gear New Gear
Ulti Soft Main

On the same day that it launches the latest edition of its Soft Feel golf ball, Srixon has announced the second generation of its hugely popular UltiSoft ball.

First unveiled in January 2016, the original UltiSoft was Srixon’s first new two-piece golf ball in eight years and was designed to promote softer feel on all shots from tee to green for golfers with low to mid swing speeds.

• Take a look at the sixth generation Srixon Soft Feel ball

• Check out the all-new Srixon AD333

This upgraded version shares many of the same characteristics – but is even softer than the original. 

Ulti Soft 2

There are three key ‘tour’ technologies inside the new UltiSoft.

Softer than before, the variable-compression Energetic Gradient Growth Core gives you a high-launch, low spin trajectory off the tee for added distance and an ultra-soft feel.

• Review: Srixon AD333 offers 'brilliant shot-stopping control'

The soft, thin cover gives you more control around the greens and a softer feel on all shots.

The new 338 Speed Dimple Pattern has been designed to cut through the wind for maximum distance and accuracy. 

Available: August 1, 2018

RRP: £24 per dozen

Related Articles - Srixon

Related Articles - Golf balls

Related Articles - Balls

Related Articles - Gear

Related Articles - New Gear

Golf News

Tiger Woods confident of handling hectic season run-in
Whirlwind few weeks continues for Sam Locke
You need to hurry if you want tickets for the 2019 Open...
Public inquiry called over ‘2026 Ryder Cup project’
WGC-Bridgestone Invitational: The players to watch this week

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
Set the wrists later in the golf swing
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
play button
Increase the speed of your hands for more distance
Watch
See all videos right arrow