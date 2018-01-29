There are no results available.
Jason Day WITB: 2018 Farmers Insurance Open

Gear

Jason Day WITB: 2018 Farmers Insurance Open

By Bunkered Golf Magazine29 January, 2018
WITB Jason Day Farmers Insurance Open
Jason Day

It took a Monday finish but Jason Day edged out Alex Noren to clinch his 11th PGA Tour title and his first victory since the 2016 Players Championship.

The win also marked the third in four weeks for TaylorMade's 2018 M drivers - following Dustin Johnson (M4) at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and Jon Rahm (M4) at the CareerBuilder Challenge last week.

Day had the TaylorMade M3 driver in play which, like the M4, has new Twist Face Technology. The Aussie loves the tech in the M3 because it minimises the diving hooks he occasionally misses with on high-toe strikes. For the week, he averaged over 321+ yards off the tee.

Day continues to use the P750 irons, which he first put into play at the Tournament of Champions in 2017. His setup has remained unchanged, using 3-PW with True Temper's Dynamic Gold X7 shafts.

Jason Day1

Day's wedge setup occasionally varies depending on the course setup, but he's used the 48˚, 52°and 60° combination so far this year.

The 30-year-old also still has the Spider Tour Red putter in his bag, which he helped make one of the most popular putters on the PGA Tour in his run to world No.1 in 2016.

Completing his all-TaylorMade bag is the TP5x ball, which is stamped with a traditional kangaroo and the number 87 - the year he was born.

Take a look at his bag in full:

Jason Day - What's in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M3 (10.5˚)
Fairway: TaylorMade M1 2017 (15˚)
Irons (3-PW): TaylorMade P750
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (48˚, 52˚ & 60˚)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

