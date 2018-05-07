Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
HomeGearJason Day WITB: 2018 Wells Fargo Championship

Gear

Jason Day WITB: 2018 Wells Fargo Championship

By David Cunninghame07 May, 2018
WITB Jason Day Wells Fargo Championship TaylorMade
Jason Day Witb

Jason Day claimed his second victory of the 2018 PGA Tour season after firing a final round 69 at the Quail Hollow Club.

The 30-year old Australian has moved himself back into the world’s top 10 and up to second in the season long FedEx cup rankings courtesy of his 12th career victory.

Day’s win marks the ninth win for TaylorMade’s M3 and M4 drivers featuring Twist Face technology this season, including seven wins in the PGA Tour. Day plays a 9.5° M3 driver set two clicks lower with booth weights in the centre track. He switched from the 10.5° M3 he had been playing previously due to a desire for less spin.

Watch - TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review

Day loves Twist Face Technology in the M3 because it minimises the diving hooks he occasionally misses with on high-toe strikes. For the week, he averaged over 325 yards off the tee.

Jason Day Witb 3

Day recently made a switch into the P730 irons after spending a day with the Tour team in advance of the Masters. His speed is back where it was a few years ago, so the P750s were slightly over-spinning. Not only do they bring down the flight of his shots, he loves the look of the blades.

Watch - TaylorMade P730 irons review

Day led the field in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green and was second in Strokes Gained: Putting. He is also currently ranked first in Strokes Gained Putting this season (+1.368) and has made 100% of all putts inside 5 feet using his trusted Spider Tour Red putter, that he himself made one of the most popular models on Tour and TaylorMade's most sought-after putter in the lineup. Here is a look at Jason’s bag in full:

Jason Day – What’s in the bag

Driver:TaylorMade M3 (9.5˚), TPT Golf Prototype
Fairway Wood:TaylorMade M4 (16.5˚ HL), MRC Kuro Kage TiNi 80TX
Irons:TaylorMade P790 (3) TaylorMade P730 (4-PW), True Temper Dynamic Gold X7
Wedges:TaylorMade Milled Grind (50°, 56°, 60° Hi-Toe), True Temper Dynamic Gold S400
Putter:TaylorMade Spider Tour Red
Ball:TaylorMade TP5X

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Jason Day

Related Articles - Wells Fargo Championship

Related Articles - TaylorMade

-

Golf News

Jason Day 'battles demons' to win Wells Fargo
Jason Day

By Martin Inglis

PGA Tour pro ready to quit golf aged just 29
John Peterson

By bunkered.co.uk

bunkered :: Issue 163 :: A peek inside
Look

By bunkered.co.uk

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
Tiger Woods

By David Cunninghame

Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Review

By Michael McEwan

Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Scottish Open

By bunkered.co.uk

Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy
Padraig Harrington

By Michael McEwan

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
A very individual golf swing and lesson
Watch
play button
The correct grip will make your swing more consistent
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s keys to more power
Watch
play button
The right address is the basis of every good golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below