Jason Day WITB: 2018 Wells Fargo Championship

Jason Day claimed his second victory of the 2018 PGA Tour season after firing a final round 69 at the Quail Hollow Club.



The 30-year old Australian has moved himself back into the world’s top 10 and up to second in the season long FedEx cup rankings courtesy of his 12th career victory.

Day’s win marks the ninth win for TaylorMade’s M3 and M4 drivers featuring Twist Face technology this season, including seven wins in the PGA Tour. Day plays a 9.5° M3 driver set two clicks lower with booth weights in the centre track. He switched from the 10.5° M3 he had been playing previously due to a desire for less spin.

Watch - TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review



Day loves Twist Face Technology in the M3 because it minimises the diving hooks he occasionally misses with on high-toe strikes. For the week, he averaged over 325 yards off the tee.

Day recently made a switch into the P730 irons after spending a day with the Tour team in advance of the Masters. His speed is back where it was a few years ago, so the P750s were slightly over-spinning. Not only do they bring down the flight of his shots, he loves the look of the blades.

Watch - TaylorMade P730 irons review



Day led the field in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green and was second in Strokes Gained: Putting. He is also currently ranked first in Strokes Gained Putting this season (+1.368) and has made 100% of all putts inside 5 feet using his trusted Spider Tour Red putter, that he himself made one of the most popular models on Tour and TaylorMade's most sought-after putter in the lineup. Here is a look at Jason’s bag in full:

Jason Day – What’s in the bag

Driver:TaylorMade M3 (9.5˚), TPT Golf Prototype

Fairway Wood:TaylorMade M4 (16.5˚ HL), MRC Kuro Kage TiNi 80TX

Irons:TaylorMade P790 (3) TaylorMade P730 (4-PW), True Temper Dynamic Gold X7

Wedges:TaylorMade Milled Grind (50°, 56°, 60° Hi-Toe), True Temper Dynamic Gold S400

Putter:TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

Ball:TaylorMade TP5X