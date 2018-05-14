Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Joakim Lagergren WITB: 2018 Rocco Forte Open

By David Cunninghame14 May, 2018
Joakim Lagergren defeated Mike Lorenzo-Vero in the first hole of a sudden death playoff to claim his maiden European Tour title.

The 26-year-old Swede began the final round two shots adrift of Lorenzo-Vera, but his final round 68 was enough to force extra holes in Sicily. Lagergren said following the victory, "I've been waiting for this moment my whole career. I'm so relieved and I'm so happy at the moment, I can't describe it in words.”

Lagergren finished the week 11th in the driving distance stats, averaging 313.3 yards off the tee with his TaylorMade M3 440 driver. Largergren was also dialled in with his iron play throughout the week. Using his Wilson Staff FG Tour 100 irons he found the putting surface 79.2% of the time, finishing sixth in the GIR stats. Below is a look at the Swede's bag in full.

Joakim Lagergren – What’s in the bag

Driver:TaylorMade M3 440 (9˚)
Fairway Woods: TaylorMade Aero Burner TP (14˚), TaylorMade M2 Tour (17˚)
Irons:Wilson Staff FG Tour 100(4-9)
Wedges:TaylorMade Milled Grind (48˚, 52˚, 56˚, 50˚)
Putter: Odyssey O-Works #7
Ball:Titleist Pro V1x

