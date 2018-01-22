Jon Rahm WITB: 2018 CareerBuilder Challenge

Jon Rahm made it four wins in 38 worldwide starts since turning professional after defeating Andrew Landry in a play-off at the CareerBuilder Challenge.

He did so using a full bag of TaylorMade equipment and, importantly, with some bag tweaks from his last win at the DP World Tour Championship in November.

Into the bag in California went the TaylorMade M4 driver, which saw Rahm average 310 yards off the tee and hit 71.43% of fairways.



It makes it two wins in three weeks for the new TaylorMade M drivers featuring Twist Face Technology after Dustin Johnson’s victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.



Also new in the bag is the TaylorMade M3 fairway wood, while for this particular tournament, Rahm added a P790 3-iron to the bag in place of his 5-wood.

It was the driver, though, which Rahm credited in post-round press conference, remarking: “Twist Face, that driver was straight as can be today, and none of them were hit in the centre of the face to be honest.”

Impressive stuff. Here’s a look at the Spaniard’s bag in full.

Jon Rahm – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M4 (9.5˚)

Fairway: TaylorMade M3 (19˚)

Irons (3): TaylorMade P790; (4-PW): TaylorMade P750

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52˚, 56˚ & Hi-Toe 60˚)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x