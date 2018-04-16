Jon Rahm WITB: 2018 Open de España

Jon Rahm became the sixth Spanish player to win the Open de España after firing a final round 67 at Centro Nacional de Golf in Madrid, finishing two shots clear of Irishman, Paul Dunne.



The win is Rahm’s third on the European Tour and comes after only making his 19th start. With this victory, TaylorMade Golf’s new M3 and M4 drivers have racked up eight wins on worldwide tours.

The Spaniard’s superb driving with his M4 driver was key to his victory in Madrid, where he averaged 304.5 yards off the tee. To date this season, Rahm has gained 1.28 strokes on the field off the tee.



Watch - TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review



In addition to his stellar driving, Rahm carded 21 birdies and two eagles set up by his superior iron and wedge play. He led the field in Greens in Regulation using his TaylorMade P750 irons, hitting 87.5% of greens for the week.

Here is a look at Rahm’s bag in full:

Jon Rahm – What’s in the bag

Driver:TaylorMade M4 Driver (9.5°), Aldila Tour Green 75TX

Fairway Wood:TaylorMade M3 (16°), Aldila Tour Green 75TXn

Utility iron: TaylorMade P790 UDI (23°), True Temper Project X 6.5

Irons:TaylorMade P750 (4-PW), True Temper Project X 6.5

Wedges:TaylorMade Milled Grind Wedges(51°, 55° & Hi-Toe 60°), True Temper Project X 6.5

Putter:TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

Ball:TaylorMade TP5X (#10)