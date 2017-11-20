Jon Rahm’s winning WITB: 2017 DP World Tour Championship

Jon Rahm claimed victory at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai after being named the Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year earlier in the week.



The TaylorMade staffer’s final round 67 was enough for him to finish one-shot clear of Shane Lowry and Kiradech Aphibarnrat. Rahm finished atop the field in average driving distance stats for the week, averaging 313.4 yards off the tee using his M2 driver. The Spaniards victory makes it 31 victories across the worldwide tours this year for TaylorMade’s 2017 drivers.

Following the win Rahm said, "It’s been an incredible year, and to finish this way is a great achievement. I will enjoy the moment, but I want to keep working hard to improve my game and kick on again in 2018."

Rahm, along with other TaylorMade staffers, was spotted with a new wedge in the bag this week, TaylorMade’s Milled Grind Hi-Toe wedge.

Testing an New 1 iron and Hi-Toe wedge from @TaylorMadeGolf today.... 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/0OU8tKZlf2 — Justin Rose (@JustinRose99) November 15, 2017

Jon Rahm – What’s in the Bag

Driver:TaylorMade M2 2017 (10.5˚), Shaft: Aldila Tour Green 75X

3 Wood:TaylorMade M1 2017 (15˚), Shaft: Aldila Tour Green 75X

5 Wood:TaylorMade M1 2017 (19˚), Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI

Irons:TaylorMade P750 (4-PW), Shaft: True Temper Project X 6.5

Wedges:TaylorMade Milled Grind (52˚, 56˚) & TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe wedge (60˚), Shaft: True Temper Project X 6.5

Putter:TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

Ball:TaylorMade TP5X