There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearJoost Luiten WITB: 2018 NBO Oman Open

Gear

Joost Luiten WITB: 2018 NBO Oman Open

By David Cunninghame19 February, 2018
WITB joost luiten
Joost Luiten Witb

Joost Luiten claimed his sixth European Tour title at the inaugural NBO Oman Open, closing out the tournament two shots clear of Englishman Chris Wood.

The win is the 32 year old’s first since 2016, moving him up 22 places in the World Golf Rankings to 68th. The victory has also secured him a spot in the upcoming WGC - Mexico Championship.

Luiten, a former Titleist staff player, still games Titleist irons, wedges, putter and ball, but has TaylorMade woods in the bag.

Joost Luiten Witb 2

Towards the end of last year the Dutchman switched to Titleist’s latest 718 CB irons and has also recently joined a large proportion of pros on the European Tour by putting the new Vokey Design SM7 wedges in the bag.

Although we have seen TaylorMade’s new M3 and M4 metal woods claim several victories already this season, Luiten has stuck with last year’s M2 driver and fairway wood.

Key to the Luiten’s success this week was his wizard like touch on the greens at Al Mouj Golf. Using a Newport style Scotty Cameron Tour Concept 2 he averaged just 1.639 putts per green in regulation and 27 putts per round, finishing the week first in both of these respective categories.

Take a look at his bag in full:

Joost Luiten – What’s in the bag

Driver:TaylorMade M2 2017 (8.5˚)
Fairway Wood:TaylorMade M2 2017 (15˚)
Hybrid: TaylorMade R15 (17˚)
Irons:Titleist 718 CB(3-9)
Wedges:Titleist Vokey SM7(46˚, 54˚ & 60˚)
Putter: Scotty Cameron Tour Concept 2  
Ball:Titleist Pro V1
Shoes: FootJoy HyperFlex II BOA

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - joost luiten

Related Articles - WITB

-

Golf News

Bubba Watson: 'I was close to retiring'
Bubba Watson

By bunkered.co.uk

PGA Tour pace of play 'becoming farcical'
Genesis Open

By bunkered.co.uk

Turnberry and curling have something special in common
FYI

By bunkered.co.uk

Justin Thomas hits out at 'completely unacceptable' fan behaviour
Justin Thomas

By Michael McEwan

Tiger Woods 'fans' gave Rory McIlroy a headache
Rory McIlroy

By Michael McEwan

Other Top Stories

Ranked: Top 20 PGA Tour earners who've never won a PGA Tour event
PGA Tour

By bunkered.co.uk

Colombian am Julio Bell cards 93-105 on Web.com Tour
Julio Bell

By Michael McEwan

Women golfers get a raw deal - Goya
Henni Goya

By bunkered.co.uk

Jack Nicklaus stepping back from his golf companies
Jack Nicklaus

By Michael McEwan

New Scottish Golf chief executive announced
Scottish Golf

By Michael McEwan

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Only listen to good advice says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for those with a knee injury
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
Transitioning your weight
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below