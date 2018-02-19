Joost Luiten WITB: 2018 NBO Oman Open

Joost Luiten claimed his sixth European Tour title at the inaugural NBO Oman Open, closing out the tournament two shots clear of Englishman Chris Wood.



The win is the 32 year old’s first since 2016, moving him up 22 places in the World Golf Rankings to 68th. The victory has also secured him a spot in the upcoming WGC - Mexico Championship.



Luiten, a former Titleist staff player, still games Titleist irons, wedges, putter and ball, but has TaylorMade woods in the bag.

Towards the end of last year the Dutchman switched to Titleist’s latest 718 CB irons and has also recently joined a large proportion of pros on the European Tour by putting the new Vokey Design SM7 wedges in the bag.

Although we have seen TaylorMade’s new M3 and M4 metal woods claim several victories already this season, Luiten has stuck with last year’s M2 driver and fairway wood.

Key to the Luiten’s success this week was his wizard like touch on the greens at Al Mouj Golf. Using a Newport style Scotty Cameron Tour Concept 2 he averaged just 1.639 putts per green in regulation and 27 putts per round, finishing the week first in both of these respective categories.

Take a look at his bag in full:



Joost Luiten – What’s in the bag

Driver:TaylorMade M2 2017 (8.5˚)

Fairway Wood:TaylorMade M2 2017 (15˚)

Hybrid: TaylorMade R15 (17˚)

Irons:Titleist 718 CB(3-9)

Wedges:Titleist Vokey SM7(46˚, 54˚ & 60˚)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Tour Concept 2

Ball:Titleist Pro V1

Shoes: FootJoy HyperFlex II BOA