Did you notice Jordan Spieth’s patriotic shoes?

Eagle-eyed viewers of yesterday’s opening session of the Presidents Cup may have noticed something different about Jordan Spieth’s shoes.



His signature Spieth One shoe has received a 'Star Spangled', red, white and blue makeover. Talk about nailing your colours to the mast.



The Spieth One was designed in tandem with the three-time major champion and features a number of elements that reflected his personality, style and game.

This limited edition version will be worn by Jordan for the rest of the weekend and features a red, white and blue colour scheme on the breathable, waterproof upper, Stars-and-Stripes inspired, left-to-right foot bed design and a Sublimated 'Star' comfort lining.



Read more - Jordan Spieth's new signature shoe arrives



Jordan said at the time of the release: “I couldn’t be more excited to officially unveil my first signature shoe, the Spieth One, with Under Armour. I worked closely with the Under Armour footwear team to design an innovative shoe that is grounded in the details of my game."

You can watch our full video review of this technologically-advanced athletic golf shoe above.

Price: £150 (£175 BOA)

More info:underarmour.co.uk

Twitter:@UAGolf