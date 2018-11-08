Justin Rose regains world No.1 spot with TaylorMade M3 driver

Justin Rose defeated Li Haotong in a play-off to successfully defend his Turkish Airlines Open tile and regain top spot on the Official World Golf Rankings.



The 38-year-old’s victory was his 11th on the European Tour and 20th for TaylorMade's M3 and M4 drivers in 2018.

It has been an incredibly successful year for the clubs and their Twist Face technology, which, apart from that impressive haul of 20 global wins, have also claimed three major titles and were used by seven ofthe top 10 drivers on the PGA Tour this season.

Rose put on an impressive driving display in Turkey, finishing 15th in the driving accuracy stats and 18th in driving distance, averaging 302.5 yards off the tee with his M3.



The Englishman’s iron play was, as it has been all season, simply sensational, hitting 80.6% of Greens in Regulation. He uses a TaylorMade P790 4-iron and P730 Rose Protos in his 5-9 irons.

Justin Rose – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M3 460 (8.5°, Mitsubishi Tensei CK 60TX)

3-Wood: TaylorMade M4 (15°, Mitsubishi Tensei CK 80TX)

5-Wood: TaylorMade M3 (19°, Mitsubishi Tensei CK 80TX)

Irons: TaylorMade P790 (4), TaylorMade P730 Rose Proto (5-9, KBS Tour C-Taper 125 S+)

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (48°, 52, 56°, 60° Hi-Toe, KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 135X)

Putter: TaylorMade TP Red Ardmore 2

Ball: TaylorMade TP5