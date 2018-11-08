search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearJustin Rose regains world No.1 spot with TaylorMade M3 driver

Gear

Justin Rose regains world No.1 spot with TaylorMade M3 driver

By David Cunninghame05 November, 2018
WITB Justin Rose turkish airlines open European Tour TaylorMade M3 TaylorMade Rolex Series Race to Dubai Official World Golf Ranking OWGR
Rose Witb

Justin Rose defeated Li Haotong in a play-off to successfully defend his Turkish Airlines Open tile and regain top spot on the Official World Golf Rankings.

The 38-year-old’s victory was his 11th on the European Tour and 20th for TaylorMade's M3 and M4 drivers in 2018.

It has been an incredibly successful year for the clubs and their Twist Face technology, which, apart from that impressive haul of 20 global wins, have also claimed three major titles and were used by seven ofthe top 10 drivers on the PGA Tour this season.

Rose Witb

Rose put on an impressive driving display in Turkey, finishing 15th in the driving accuracy stats and 18th in driving distance, averaging 302.5 yards off the tee with his M3.

• Bookies do NOT rate Justin Rose's BBC SPOTY chances

The Englishman’s iron play was, as it has been all season, simply sensational, hitting 80.6% of Greens in Regulation. He uses a TaylorMade P790 4-iron and P730 Rose Protos in his 5-9 irons.

Justin Rose – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M3 460 (8.5°, Mitsubishi Tensei CK 60TX)
3-Wood: TaylorMade M4 (15°, Mitsubishi Tensei CK 80TX)
5-Wood: TaylorMade M3 (19°, Mitsubishi Tensei CK 80TX)
Irons: TaylorMade P790 (4), TaylorMade P730 Rose Proto (5-9, KBS Tour C-Taper 125 S+)
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (48°, 52, 56°, 60° Hi-Toe, KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 135X)
Putter: TaylorMade TP Red Ardmore 2
Ball: TaylorMade TP5

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Justin Rose

Related Articles - turkish airlines open

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - TaylorMade M3

Related Articles - TaylorMade

Related Articles - Rolex Series

Related Articles - Race to Dubai

Related Articles - Official World Golf Ranking

Related Articles - OWGR

Golf News

Star name set to skip European Tour’s Race to Dubai finale
Tiger Woods turns down mega European Tour appearance fee
This impression of Keegan Bradley's pre-shot routine is AMAZING!
Affordable Golf is new retail partner for Scottish Golf Show
Matteo Manassero: What next for the one-time prodigy?

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for big hitters
Watch
play button
Stop the hands from flipping over
Watch
See all videos right arrow