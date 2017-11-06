There are no results available.
HomeGearJustin Rose's winning WITB: 2017 Turkish Airlines Open

Gear

Justin Rose's winning WITB: 2017 Turkish Airlines Open

By David Cunninghame06 November, 2017
Justin Rose has moved up to second in the Race to Dubai rankings after claiming his second victory in as many weeks at the Turkish Airlines Open.

This was the Englishman’s tenth victory on the European Tour and with the win, Rose becomes just the third player to win a WGC event and then win again the following week. Rose said that winning back-to-back, “is like a bus. You wait ages for one and then two turn up at once."

Rose’s victory can in large part be attributed to his laser like precision off the tee and approaching the greens. Using his M1 2017 driver he ranked second in the driving accuracy stats and was first in Greens in Regulation, hitting 88.9% during the week. He currently plays a P Series combo iron set, with a P790 4-iron and 5-PW in the P730 ‘Rose Proto’.

Watch -> Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons

Rose Proto

Justin Rose – What’s in the Bag

Driver:TaylorMade M1 2017 (9.5˚), Shaft: TPT
3 Wood:TaylorMade M2 2016 (15˚), Shaft: MCA Tensei CK Pro Orange 80TX
5 Wood:TaylorMade M1 2016 (19˚), Shaft: MCA Tensei CK Pro Orange 80TX
Irons:TaylorMade P790 (4), TaylorMade P730 “Rose Proto” (5-PW), Shaft: KBS Tour C-Taper 125S+
Wedges:TaylorMade Milled Grind(52, 56, 60), Shaft: KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 135X
Putter:TaylorMade TP Red Ardmore 2, double-bend hosel
Ball:TaylorMade TP5

