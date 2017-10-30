There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearJustin Rose’s winning WITB: 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions

Gear

Justin Rose’s winning WITB: 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions

By David Cunninghame30 October, 2017
WITB Justin Rose WGC HSBC Champions TaylorMade
Getty Images 867655742

Justin Rose came from an astonishing eight shots behind the third round leader, Dustin Johnson, to claim his eighth PGA Tour title at the WGC–HSBC Champions.

Rose matched the third-largest comeback victory in PGA Tour history and even he did not expect to be in contention for the win. "The beginning of the day, I was playing for second," Rose said. The 37 year old Englishman's second World Golf Championship title has vaulted him to sixth in the World Golf Rankings.

Rose used a bag filled with TaylorMade clubs and trusted the TP5 golf ball en-route to victory. His win is the 29th on worldwide tours for TaylorMade's new '17 drivers and it also marked the ninth win this season for the new TP5/TP5X ball. Dustin Johnson, Si-Woo Kim, Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele have also won this year with the new golf ball.

Justin Rose – What’s in the Bag

Driver:TaylorMade M1 2017 (9.5˚), Shaft: TPT
3 Wood:TaylorMade M2 2016 (15˚), Shaft: MCA Tensei CK Pro Orange 80TX
5 Wood:TaylorMade M1 2016 (19˚), Shaft: MCA Tensei CK Pro Orange 80TX
Irons:TaylorMade P790 (4), TaylorMade P730 “Rose Proto” (5-PW), Shaft: KBS Tour C-Taper 125S+
Wedges:TaylorMade Milled Grind(52, 56, 60), Shaft: KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 135X
Putter:TaylorMade TP Red Ardmore 2, double-bend hosel
Ball:TaylorMade TP5

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Justin Rose

Related Articles - WGC HSBC Champions

Related Articles - TaylorMade

-

Golf News

Internet reacts to Tiger Woods' PGA Tour comeback
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Tiger Woods confirms PGA Tour return
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Paul Casey gives Ryder Cup boost to Team Europe
Paul Casey

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Bernhard Langer 'putting better than anyone ever has'
Bernhard Langer

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Gleneagles scoops Tourism Awards hat-trick
Gleneagles

By Michael McEwan

Other Top Stories

European Tour 'unveils anti slow' play event
European Tour

By Michael McEwan

Eddie Pepperell outlines his 'manifesto' for golf
Eddie Pepperell

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

18 of the most bizarre injuries to golfers
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Golf event descends into chaos after rules controversy
KLPGA Tour

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Blane Dodds: His last Scottish Golf interview
Scottish Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Load up the right side for more power
Watch
play button
Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
play button
The correct grip is essential to good ball striking
Watch
play button
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below