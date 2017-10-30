Justin Rose’s winning WITB: 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions

Justin Rose came from an astonishing eight shots behind the third round leader, Dustin Johnson, to claim his eighth PGA Tour title at the WGC–HSBC Champions.



Rose matched the third-largest comeback victory in PGA Tour history and even he did not expect to be in contention for the win. "The beginning of the day, I was playing for second," Rose said. The 37 year old Englishman's second World Golf Championship title has vaulted him to sixth in the World Golf Rankings.



Rose used a bag filled with TaylorMade clubs and trusted the TP5 golf ball en-route to victory. His win is the 29th on worldwide tours for TaylorMade's new '17 drivers and it also marked the ninth win this season for the new TP5/TP5X ball. Dustin Johnson, Si-Woo Kim, Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele have also won this year with the new golf ball.



Justin Rose – What’s in the Bag

Driver:TaylorMade M1 2017 (9.5˚), Shaft: TPT

3 Wood:TaylorMade M2 2016 (15˚), Shaft: MCA Tensei CK Pro Orange 80TX

5 Wood:TaylorMade M1 2016 (19˚), Shaft: MCA Tensei CK Pro Orange 80TX

Irons:TaylorMade P790 (4), TaylorMade P730 “Rose Proto” (5-PW), Shaft: KBS Tour C-Taper 125S+

Wedges:TaylorMade Milled Grind(52, 56, 60), Shaft: KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 135X

Putter:TaylorMade TP Red Ardmore 2, double-bend hosel

Ball:TaylorMade TP5