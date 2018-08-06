search
HomeGearJustin Thomas powers to WGC glory with new Titleist TS metalwoods

Gear

Justin Thomas powers to WGC glory with new Titleist TS metalwoods

By David Cunninghame06 August, 2018
Justin Thomas claimed his maiden World Golf Championship with the help of two recent additions to his bag: the Titleist TS3 driver and 3-wood.

The American switched to Titleist’s latest TS metalwoods at the US Open and was full of praise for the new driver following his victory at Firestone.

“I switched to a new driver at the US Open, the new Titleist TS3 and I liked it right away,” explained Thomas. “It was a little bit faster, which everybody likes.

“When I'm driving it well, I just swing as hard as I can and it feels like it's going to do what I want and that's a comfortable feeling, especially here at Akron or Bellerive.”

Justin Thomas Witb

The 25-year-old put on a ball-striking masterclass throughout the week, highlighted by his incredible power and precision off the tee

Thomas finished the week ranked T11 in driving accuracy stats and 12th in driving distance, averaging 329.3 yards off the tee. Despite only being 5’8” inches tall and weighing a little over ten stone, Thomas is one of the biggest hitters on the PGA Tour. His longest drive at? A whopping 394 yards.

Justin Thomas Witb 2

Thomas’s final-round of 69 was enough to secure a comfortable four-shot victory over Kyle Stanley, marking the young American’s third PGA Tour title of the season and his ninth overall.

Justin Thomas – What’s in the bag

Driver: Titleist TS3 (9.5; Mitsubishi Diamana BF 60TX)

3-Wood: Titleist TS3 (15˚; Mitsubishi Tensei CK Tensei Blue 80TX)

5-Wood: Titleist 915Fd (18˚; Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 Tour Spec X)

Irons: Titleist 718 AP2 (4), Titleist 718 MB (5-9; True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM5 (56˚), Vokey SM6 (46˚, 52˚, 60˚; True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Circle T X5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

