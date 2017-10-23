Justin Thomas’ winning WITB: 2017 CJ Cup

Justin Thomas has risen to a career high of third in the Official World Golf Rankings after besting Australian Marc Leishman on the second playoff hole at the inaugural CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges.



The young American’s scintillating form over the last 12 months is showing no signs of slowing down, but he has admitted he is now ready for a few weeks of rest.

He relied upon a full bag of Titleist equipment to claim his seventh PGA Tour title and recorded the longest drive of the week at 461 yards using his 917 D2 driver, albeit with a rather fortunate bounce from the cart path.

Justin Thomas - What's in the Bag

Driver:Titleist 917D2 (9.5˚), Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana BF 60TX

3 Wood: Titleist 917F2 (15˚), Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue 80TX

5 Wood: Titleist 915Fd (18˚), Shaft: Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 Tour Spec X-Flex

Irons: Titleist 716 CB (4), Titleist 718 MB (5-9), Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM5 (52˚ & 56˚), Vokey SM6 (46˚ & 60˚), Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (46), S400 (52, 56, 60)

Putter:Scotty Cameron X5 Flow Neck Prototype

Ball:Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Icon MyJoys

Glove: FootJoy Pure Touch