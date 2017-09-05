Justin Thomas' winning WITB: 2017 Dell Technologies Championship

Justin Thomas made it five wins for the season at the Dell Technologies Championship after seeing off the challenge of Jordan Spieth and Marc Leishman in the final round at TPC Boston.

A supreme short game display saw Thomas lead the field in scrambling (20/21), while he ranked eighth in Strokes Gained: Putting. You can read more about his excellent display here and what he achieved as a result.



Titleist was the overwhelming ball of choice among the field of 96, with 60% teeing up either Pro V1 or Pro V1x, four times more than the nearest competitor.



Titleist was also the most played hybrid (34%), iron (26%), wedge (45%) and putter (46%) in the second FedEx Cup play-off event, while Thomas’ win increases Titleist’s 2016-17 tour-leading win counts across the golf ball (23), iron (12), wedge (20) and putter (21) categories.

Justin Thomas - What's in the Bag

Driver: Titleist 917D2 (8.5˚)

3-wood: Titleist 917F2 (15˚)

5-wood: Titleist 915Fd (18˚)

Irons: Titleist 716 CB (4), Titleist 718 MB (5-9)

Wedges: Vokey SM5 (52˚ & 56˚), Vokey SM6 (46˚ & 60˚)

Putter: Scotty Cameron X5 Flow Neck Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

