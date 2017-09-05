There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearJustin Thomas' winning WITB: 2017 Dell Technologies Championship

Gear

Justin Thomas' winning WITB: 2017 Dell Technologies Championship

By Bunkered Golf Magazine05 September, 2017
WITB Justin Thomas Titleist
Justin Thomas Witb

Justin Thomas made it five wins for the season at the Dell Technologies Championship after seeing off the challenge of Jordan Spieth and Marc Leishman in the final round at TPC Boston.

A supreme short game display saw Thomas lead the field in scrambling (20/21), while he ranked eighth in Strokes Gained: Putting. You can read more about his excellent display here and what he achieved as a result.

Titleist was the overwhelming ball of choice among the field of 96, with 60% teeing up either Pro V1 or Pro V1x, four times more than the nearest competitor.

Titleist was also the most played hybrid (34%), iron (26%), wedge (45%) and putter (46%) in the second FedEx Cup play-off event, while Thomas’ win increases Titleist’s 2016-17 tour-leading win counts across the golf ball (23), iron (12), wedge (20) and putter (21) categories.

Justin Thomas - What's in the Bag

Driver: Titleist 917D2 (8.5˚)
3-wood: Titleist 917F2 (15˚)
5-wood: Titleist 915Fd (18˚)
Irons: Titleist 716 CB (4), Titleist 718 MB (5-9)
Wedges: Vokey SM5 (52˚ & 56˚), Vokey SM6 (46˚ & 60˚)
Putter: Scotty Cameron X5 Flow Neck Prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Justin Thomas

Related Articles - Titleist

-

Golf News

EXCLUSIVE Birdies4Rhinos: Pros' initiative saving the rhino with every birdie
Birdies4Rhinos

By Chris Doyle

FedEx Cupdate: Spieth noses ahead, Knox out
FedEx Cup

By Martin Inglis

Phil Mickelson has hilarious exchange with young fan
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Justin Thomas joins Jack, Tiger & Spieth after Dell Technologies win
Justin Thomas

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

PROMOTION How to best get over a golfing injury
Promo

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

COMPETITION Win a fantastic golf break to Perth!
Strathmore Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Tiger Woods' 'mental strength' praised by... David Beckham?!
Tiger Woods

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Explained: How the FedEx Cup works
FedEx Cup

By Michael McEwan

7 things Scotland needs to get right for the 2019 Solheim Cup
Solheim Cup

By Michael McEwan

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

A narrow stance for a better turn
Watch
A simple takeaway drill from Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Control your rhythm and tempo
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below