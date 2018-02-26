There are no results available.
HomeGearJustin Thomas WITB: 2018 Honda Classic

Gear

Justin Thomas WITB: 2018 Honda Classic

By David Cunninghame26 February, 2018
Justin Thomas’ playoff victory over Luke List at the Honda classic has moved the reigning FedEx Cup champion up to first in this season’s standings and back to third in the Official World Golf Rankings.

The victory is Thomas’ second of the season following his win at the CJ Cup in South Korea. The young American carded three birdies in his final round 68, matching List at 8-under par with a brilliant birdie on the 72nd hole, stiffing a gap wedge from 117 yards. 

“I was very calm and comfortable kind of those first 14 holes, and that's the first time I've had to play the Bear Trap in that much pressure, and it was pretty nerve-wracking,” said Thomas. He continued, “I was just very excited and it felt great to get it done.”

Thomas, a Titleist brand ambassador, relied upon a full bag of Titleist equipment at PGA National. Thomas is one of the few Titleist staffers to not have made the switch to the brand’s latest Vokey SM7 wedges, instead gaming two SM5 and SM6 models.

Thomas does, however, play with the latest 718 MB irons. He made the switch to these irons shortly before claiming victory at last year’s PGA Championship. Here is a look at his bag in full:

Justin Thomas - What's in the Bag

Driver: Titleist 917D2 (9.5˚), Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana BF 60TX
3 Wood: Titleist 917F2 (15˚), Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue 80TX
5 Wood: Titleist 915Fd (18˚), Shaft: Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 Tour Spec X-Flex
Irons: Titleist 718 AP2 (4), Titleist 718 MB (5-9), Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM5 (52˚ & 56˚), Vokey SM6(46˚ & 60˚), Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (46), S400 (52, 56, 60)
Putter: Scotty Cameron Tour X5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Shoes: FootJoy Icon MyJoys
Glove: FootJoy Pure Touch

