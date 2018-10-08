Kevin Tway goes back to the future to win first PGA Tour title

The Safeway Open kicked off a brand new PGA Tour season - but it was some old gear that helped Kevin Tway win at Silverado to seal his maiden title.



Tway, son of former US PGA champion Bob, had a 2017 edition TaylorMade M2 driver and fairway wood in his bag, which he used to great effect, fending off Ryan Moore and Brandt Snedeker at the third extra hole of a play-off to win for the first time on golf's most lucrative circuit.



The 30-year-old also had a mixed set of the brand new Mizuno JPX919 irons in his bag. He has the Forged models in his 3- and 4-irons and the Tour model from 5-9.



• Check out the clubs that helped Lucas Bjerregaard win the Alfred Dunhill Links



He reportedly only received the clubs during last month's Dell Technologies Championship and, after a little tweaking and refinement, they have already paid dividends.



A special mention, too, for Tway's wedges. He recorded a career-best scrambling performance on at Silverado, managing to save par 80% of the time he found himself in trouble across the tournament.



• REVIEW - Just how good are the Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges? We found out...



Kevin Tway – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M2 2017 (9.5˚, Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK Pro White 70TX)

3-wood: TaylorMade M2 2017 (15˚, Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana W Series 80X)

Driving Iron: Mizuno MP-H5 (2 iron, UST Mamiya Recoil prototype shaft)

Irons: Mizuno JPX919 Forged (3 and 4 irons), Mizuno JPX919 Tour (5-PW) [All with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X-Seven shafts]

Wedges: Mizuno T7 (47˚), Titleist SM7 (54-08 M Grind, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100; 60-10 S Grind, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

