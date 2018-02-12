Kiradech Aphibarnrat WITB: 2018 ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth

Kiradech Aphibarnrat claimed his fourth European Tour victory after defeating James Nitties 2&1 in the final of the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth.



Following 54 holes stroke play, the 28 year old had to battle his way into the last 16, defeating Ben Eccles in the six-hole match play knockout format. From there he went onto prevail over Yusaku Miyazato, Sean Crocker and Lucas Herbert, before facing Nitties in the final.



The win marks the second time the Thai golfer has won a match play event on the European Tour, after his win at the 2015 Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play. The win also moves Aphibarnrat up to tenth in the Race to Dubai standings and up to a career high ranking of 37th in the world.

One of the highlights of the week came when Aphibarnrat drove the green on the short par-4 fourth with his new Callaway Rogue 3-wood on the final day.

"One of the shots of the tournament!"



Advantage @Kiradech. pic.twitter.com/BpCDQxV3gy — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) February 11, 2018

Take a look at his bag in full:

Kiradech Aphibarnrat – What’s in the bag

Driver:Callaway GBB Epic Sub Zero (9˚)

Fairway:Callaway Rogue(15˚)

Irons:Callaway Epic Pro (2), Callaway X Forged 13 (3-5), Callaway Apex MB(6-PW)

Wedges:Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (52˚)Callaway Mack Daddy 4(58)

Putter: Odyssey Versa #7

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

Shoes:FootJoy Tour-S