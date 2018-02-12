There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearKiradech Aphibarnrat WITB: 2018 ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth

Gear

Kiradech Aphibarnrat WITB: 2018 ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth

By David Cunninghame12 February, 2018
Kiradech Aphibarnrat ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth WITB Callaway
Getty Images 916774402

Kiradech Aphibarnrat claimed his fourth European Tour victory after defeating James Nitties 2&1 in the final of the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth.

Following 54 holes stroke play, the 28 year old had to battle his way into the last 16, defeating Ben Eccles in the six-hole match play knockout format. From there he went onto prevail over Yusaku Miyazato, Sean Crocker and Lucas Herbert, before facing Nitties in the final.

The win marks the second time the Thai golfer has won a match play event on the European Tour, after his win at the 2015 Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play. The win also moves Aphibarnrat up to tenth in the Race to Dubai standings and up to a career high ranking of 37th in the world.

Getty Images 916770680

One of the highlights of the week came when Aphibarnrat drove the green on the short par-4 fourth with his new Callaway Rogue 3-wood on the final day.

Take a look at his bag in full:

Kiradech Aphibarnrat – What’s in the bag

Driver:Callaway GBB Epic Sub Zero (9˚)
Fairway:Callaway Rogue(15˚)
Irons:Callaway Epic Pro (2), Callaway X Forged 13 (3-5), Callaway Apex MB(6-PW)
Wedges:Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (52˚)Callaway Mack Daddy 4(58)
Putter: Odyssey Versa #7
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X
Shoes:FootJoy Tour-S

Related Articles - Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Related Articles - ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Callaway

Related Articles - WITB

-

Golf News

Pro deletes Twitter account after insensitive tweets
Lee McCoy

By Martin Inglis

Paul Casey hails Bjorn role in Ryder Cup reconsideration
Paul Casey

By bunkered.co.uk

St Andrews to host 2021 Open Championship
The Open

By bunkered.co.uk

Greg Norman knows exactly how to celebrate a birthday
Greg Norman

By bunkered.co.uk

Jason Day makes incredible par save from beach
Watch

By bunkered.co.uk

Other Top Stories

Ranked: Top 20 PGA Tour earners who've never won a PGA Tour event
PGA Tour

By bunkered.co.uk

Colombian am Julio Bell cards 93-105 on Web.com Tour
Julio Bell

By Michael McEwan

Women golfers get a raw deal - Goya
Henni Goya

By bunkered.co.uk

Jack Nicklaus stepping back from his golf companies
Jack Nicklaus

By Michael McEwan

New Scottish Golf chief executive announced
Scottish Golf

By Michael McEwan

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Releasing the clubhead
Watch
play button
Tighten your dispersion
Watch
play button
Stand closer to the ball
Watch
play button
A good grip will give you more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below