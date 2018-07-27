search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearLamkin Grips revels in an Open to remember

Gear

Lamkin Grips revels in an Open to remember

By bunkered.co.uk26 July, 2018
Lamkin Grips Gear Golf Equipment Francesco Molinari Justin Rose The Open Carnoustie Bob Lamkin
Molinari Grips

It’s fair to say it was an Open Championship to remember for Lamkin Grips.

The San Diego-based company had its grips used by the new ‘Champion Golfer of the Year’ Francesco Molinari, as well as Justin Rose, who tied for second place at Carnoustie behind the Italian.

• Take a look at the clubs that won the Open for Francesco Molinari

Molinari switched to the brand new Lamkin TS1 grips in the spring and, since then, has enjoyed the most fruitful spell of his career, winning the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, the Quicken Loans National on the PGA Tour, and, of course, his maiden major at the Open. He has also enjoyed two other runner-up finishes in that time.

Molinari Open Witb

Rose, meanwhile, had his favoured REL ACE grips on his clubs as he stormed up the leaderboard over the weekend to go from barely making the cut courtesy of a final hole birdie on Friday, to finishing just two shots behind Molinari.

• No joke... the US PGA Championship won't be on TV this year!

Bob Lamkin, the CEO of Lamkin Grips, said: “When we design a new grip our sole purpose is to give a golfer confidence in the connection to their clubs. To see Justin Rose equal the course record on Saturday and turn it into a second place on Sunday was amazing, and then to watch [Francesco Molinari’s] immaculate performance over the last two days using our grips has made this a championship that we will never forget at Lamkin.”

For more information on all Lamkin grips, log-on to www.lamkingrips.com

Related Articles - Lamkin

Related Articles - Grips

Related Articles - Gear

Related Articles - Golf Equipment

Related Articles - Francesco Molinari

Related Articles - Justin Rose

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - Carnoustie

Golf News

Brandel Chamblee: I'm kind of disgusted with myself
All-star chasing pack assembles behind Tiffany Joh at Gullane
WATCH - Patrick Reed REALLY loses his cool with camera crew in Germany
Colin Montgomerie bemoans current state of Scottish golf
Lexi Thompson to miss RICOH to recharge "mental batteries"

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Work on your body rotation
Watch
play button
Load up the right side for more power
Watch
play button
Don’t shift your weight off the ball
Watch
play button
Shift your weight to the left side
Callaway
See all videos right arrow