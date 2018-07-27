Lamkin Grips revels in an Open to remember

It’s fair to say it was an Open Championship to remember for Lamkin Grips.



The San Diego-based company had its grips used by the new ‘Champion Golfer of the Year’ Francesco Molinari, as well as Justin Rose, who tied for second place at Carnoustie behind the Italian.



• Take a look at the clubs that won the Open for Francesco Molinari



Molinari switched to the brand new Lamkin TS1 grips in the spring and, since then, has enjoyed the most fruitful spell of his career, winning the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, the Quicken Loans National on the PGA Tour, and, of course, his maiden major at the Open. He has also enjoyed two other runner-up finishes in that time.

Rose, meanwhile, had his favoured REL ACE grips on his clubs as he stormed up the leaderboard over the weekend to go from barely making the cut courtesy of a final hole birdie on Friday, to finishing just two shots behind Molinari.



• No joke... the US PGA Championship won't be on TV this year!



Bob Lamkin, the CEO of Lamkin Grips, said: “When we design a new grip our sole purpose is to give a golfer confidence in the connection to their clubs. To see Justin Rose equal the course record on Saturday and turn it into a second place on Sunday was amazing, and then to watch [Francesco Molinari’s] immaculate performance over the last two days using our grips has made this a championship that we will never forget at Lamkin.”

For more information on all Lamkin grips, log-on to www.lamkingrips.com