Gear

Launch it high and straight with Cleveland’s new woods

By David Cunninghame07 August, 2017
Cleveland’s new Launcher HB woods have been specifically designed to help avid golfers experience faster ball speeds, more distance and added control.

The new Launcher HB Driver, Fairway Woods and Hybrids utilise performance technologies that help golfers launch the ball far and straight. The clubs employ a redesigned HiBore Crown, ultra-lightweight hosel, Flex-Fin Technology, Low and Deep Weighting and a Launcher Cup Face to deliver the distance and forgiveness sought after by most golfers.

“When it comes to drivers, a big part of the problem is excessive adjustability. These features are nice for some golfers but are quite heavy, positioning weight in less than ideal locations. It’s a major tradeoff in performance” explained Brian Schielke, marketing director at Cleveland Golf.

He continued, “By replacing those features with a lightweight hosel and weight positioned low and deep within the head, we built the Launcher HB driver with more forgiveness and incredible distance that will clearly show up on a launch monitor.”

The HiBore Crown technology provides two critical performance advantages. First, the step allows the crown to flex more at impact, acting like a spring to produce more distance. Second, it lowers the weight in the head to give you a higher-launching, lower-spinning trajectory. This combination of the faster ball speeds with improved trajectory make the Launcher HB woods the longest Cleveland has ever produced.

Available: September 15
Price: Driver £279, Fairways Woods £200, Hybrids £179
More info:clevelandgolf.co.uk
