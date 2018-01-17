Lee Westwood agrees multi-year PING extension

Continuing an affiliation that goes back to his teenage years, Lee Westwood has signed another multi-year agreement to play PING equipment.



The 44-year-old Englishman has 23 European Tour titles and 42 total career wins across five continents using PING gear, with the first coming in 1996.

“Lee has been one of the steadiest, most recognisable players in the game for many years, certainly in Europe but also in the United States,” said PING chairman and CEO John A. Solheim.

“His game has been so impressive and to have won 42 times is remarkable. On a personal level, the PING family has been close to Lee for decades, going all the way back to his earliest days playing golf as a boy in England. We look forward to watching him continue his prestigious career.”

Black-and-white photographs show Westwood as a teenager posing with an early set of PING clubs and a PING bag outside his boyhood home.



Read more - PING G400 Max driver unleashed



REVIEWED - PING G400 driver & fairway wood



“I can’t imagine a better working relationship than I’ve had with PING, to be honest,” added Westwood.

“PING has always made a connection with me and I feel that their equipment is superior, from the drivers down to the wedges and putters. Also, the people are first-class, including the way they treat us out on tour.

“I’m ecstatic to continue working with a company that has played such a key role in my career success.”

As part of the multi-year agreement, Westwood will wear a PING hat, carry a PING staff bag and play a minimum of 11 PING clubs, including a PING driver and PING putter.

Currently in his bag are a G400 LST driver, G400 fairway wood, G hybrid, i200 irons, Glide 2.0 wedges, and a PING Vault Bergen putter.

Financial terms and the length of the agreement were not disclosed.