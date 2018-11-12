Lee Westwood credits new PING putter for Nedbank glory

Lee Westwood credited his new PING putter as the driving force behind his 24th European Tour victory and his first for more than four-and-a-half years.



The 45-year-old, who took down fellow PING pro Louis Oosthuizen and Sergio Garcia at Sun City, put the PING Sigma 2 Fetch putter in play a few weeks ago at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters.

Taking to Twitter after his win, he gave PING senior design engineer Tony Serrano a shout-out for fixing him up with the model.

Thanks to all the guys at @PingTour for sticking with me through the ups and downs. 31 years together! That’s a lot of gold putters! And a big shout out to Tony Sorrano for fitting me up with my #sigma2#Fetch. 🏆👍🏻👏🏻@PingTour@PINGTourEurope#PlayYourBestpic.twitter.com/741PSkaGs8 — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) November 12, 2018

The PING Sigma 2 Fetch has a distinctive golf ball-sized hole that allows players to pick up the ball or remove it from the cup with the putter head and not have to bend down.

It is also one of the nine putters in the Sigma 2 range, which was released last month, that has a USGA-conforming adjustable-length shaft, allowing golfers to customise the length of their putter from 32" to 36" to fit their stroke and posture.



At the top end of the bag, Westwood has used the PING G400 LST driver since it was released last year, while he put the PING i210 irons in play earlier this year.

As we know, golf is all about the fine margins and that is certainly the case with the Englishman’s wedge set-up, with his PING Glide Forged wedge custom-built to 59.75˚.

Westwood has been with PING since he was a teenager and, back in January, he signed a multi-year extension, with the agreement being he wears the brand’s cap, carries a staff bag and plays a minimum of 11 clubs, including a driver and putter.

“PING has always made a connection with me and I feel that their equipment is superior, from the drivers down to the wedges and putters,” he said.

Lee Westwood – What’s in the bag

Driver: PING G400 LST (10˚)

3-Wood: PING G400 (14.5˚)

Hybrid: PING G (19˚)

Irons: PING i210 (4-PW)

Wedges: PING i210 (UW 50˚, 54˚); Glide Forged (59.75˚)

Putter: PING Sigma 2 Fetch

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Apparel: Flannels

Shoes: Nike