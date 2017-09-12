Lexi Thompson's winning WITB: 2017 Indy Women in Tech Championship

Lexi Thompson clinched her second LPGA Tour win of the season and the ninth in her career to date after edging out a resurgent Lydia Ko to win the inaugural Indy Women in Tech Championship.

The 22-year-old shot rounds of 63-66-68 to clinch the title in the three-round tournament in what is likely to lift her back up to No.2 in the world, overtaking Sung Hyun Park.

Thompson, who is currently leading the LPGA in greens in regulation, third in driving distance and second in scoring average, bombed her way to victory using Cobra equipment and wearing Puma apparel, accessories and footwear from the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2017 collection.



Her bag includes the KING F7+ driver which utilises three weight settings for CG adjustability, a Forged Ti-811 face, TeXtreme Carbon Fiber Crown and MyFly8 Technology. The stock F7+ driver comes equipped with Cobra CONNECT powered by Arccos embedded directly into the grip, which allows golfers to track the distance and accuracy of every drive by simply pairing their club with the free Arccos Driver smartphone app.

Lexi Thompson - What's in the bag

Driver:KING F7+ Black 9° weight forward

3-wood:KING LTD 3wd 13.5° Lexi Blue

Hybrid:FLY-Z 2/3 in Black 18°

Irons: Cobra S2 Forged irons 3, 6-PW

Wedges: Tour Trusty Chrome (47°, 50°, 55°, 60°)

Putter: Bettinardi Queen B #6

Ball: Bridgestone B330S

Apparel: Puma