There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearLexi Thompson's winning WITB: 2017 Indy Women in Tech Championship

Gear

Lexi Thompson's winning WITB: 2017 Indy Women in Tech Championship

By Bunkered Golf Magazine11 September, 2017
WITB Lexi Thompson Cobra Golf Puma Golf
Lexi Thompson

Lexi Thompson clinched her second LPGA Tour win of the season and the ninth in her career to date after edging out a resurgent Lydia Ko to win the inaugural Indy Women in Tech Championship.

The 22-year-old shot rounds of 63-66-68 to clinch the title in the three-round tournament in what is likely to lift her back up to No.2 in the world, overtaking Sung Hyun Park.

Thompson, who is currently leading the LPGA in greens in regulation, third in driving distance and second in scoring average, bombed her way to victory using Cobra equipment and wearing Puma apparel, accessories and footwear from the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2017 collection.

Her bag includes the KING F7+ driver which utilises three weight settings for CG adjustability, a Forged Ti-811 face, TeXtreme Carbon Fiber Crown and MyFly8 Technology. The stock F7+ driver comes equipped with Cobra CONNECT powered by Arccos embedded directly into the grip, which allows golfers to track the distance and accuracy of every drive by simply pairing their club with the free Arccos Driver smartphone app.

Lexi Thompson - What's in the bag

Driver:KING F7+ Black 9° weight forward
3-wood:KING LTD 3wd 13.5° Lexi Blue
Hybrid:FLY-Z 2/3 in Black 18°
Irons: Cobra S2 Forged irons 3, 6-PW
Wedges: Tour Trusty Chrome (47°, 50°, 55°, 60°)
Putter: Bettinardi Queen B #6
Ball: Bridgestone B330S
Apparel: Puma

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Lexi Thompson

Related Articles - Cobra Golf

Related Articles - Puma Golf

-

Golf News

Rory McIlroy will 'come back firing', says Darren Clarke
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

American Golf Finals winners crowned
American Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

PING raises £200k for local charities through golf days
Ping

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

USA inflict heaviest Walker Cup defeat on GB&I in 20 years
Walker Cup

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Hurricane Irma batters Greg Norman's home
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

TaylorMade M CGB is brand's 'fastest iron set to date'
Gear

By Martin Inglis

COMPETITION Win a fantastic golf break to Perth!
Strathmore Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

adidas Golf give TOUR360 significant upgrade
Gear

By Martin Inglis

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

EXCLUSIVE Birdies4Rhinos: Pros' initiative saving the rhino with every birdie
Birdies4Rhinos

By Chris Doyle

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh gives pro Stephen McCarthy a whirlwind lesson
Watch
play button
Swing and shoulder plane
Watch
A simple takeaway drill from Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Rotate behind the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below