Louis Oosthuizen teases new Ping Blueprint irons

Louis Oosthuizen has posted images on his Twitter account of never before seen Ping irons that he is testing at this week’s Dunhill Links Championship.



This is the first sighting of the prototype irons. Ping has yet to release any details, so we can only speculate at the moment about the construction method and performance benefits.

Looking forward to testing my new @pingtour prototype irons. #forged Been working with @PingTour for a long time to get these in the bag 🎯 pic.twitter.com/REAh5glGee — Louis Oosthuizen (@Louis57TM) October 2, 2018

The overall aesthetic of the Blueprint is similar to that of the recently released i500 irons and also features the same weighted screw in the toe of the club that counterbalances the weight of the hosel.



The Blueprint, like the i500s, may also be a hollow body construction, designed to deliver more distance in a compact, blade like design through its advanced multi-material construction.

Alternatively, the Blueprint could be a replacement for Ping’s iBlade irons. The iBlades first came onto the scene a little over two years ago, so going by previous Ping product life cycles it would seem likely for this to be the case.

This season the South African has been gaming the iBlade irons. He is clearly excited at the prospect of testing the new irons, having been working with the R&D team at Ping for sometime to make them a reality according to his tweet.

The 35-year-old will be hoping that these new irons can help turn around his poor approach play this season. He currently ranks 180th in the Greens in Regulation and 153rd in Strokes Gained: Approach this season on the European Tour.