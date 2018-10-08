search
HomeGearLucas Bjerregaard trusts Titleist TS3 to win Dunhill Links

Gear

Lucas Bjerregaard trusts Titleist TS3 to win Dunhill Links

By bunkered.co.uk08 October, 2018
Bjerregaard Witb

In gear terms, 2018 looks likely to be remembered as the year of the free agent, with Lucas Bjerregaard the latest ‘unattached’ player to win this season.

The 27-year-old Dane held off two-time defending champion Tyrrell Hatton and Ryder Cup hero Tommy Fleetwood to win the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews.

Whilst he doesn’t have an equipment deal as such, Bjerregaard used a bag made up largely of Titleist clubs to seal his second European Tour title.

Central to his success was his performance with the Titleist TS3 driver. He ranked third in driving distance, with an average drive of 318.3 yards, and was 22nd in driving accuracy, hitting 63.7% of his fairways.

Bjerregaard also turned in a category-leading effort on the greens. He led the way in Putts Per GIR and was in the top ten for Putts Per Rounds using his Scotty Cameron Newport 2 across the three host venues: St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie.

Let’s take a closer look inside his winning bag…

Lucas Bjerregaard - What’s in the bag

Driver: Titleist TS3 (9.5˚, Mitsubishi Tensei Blue)

3-wood: TaylorMade M3 (15˚, Mitsubishi Tensei Orange)

Irons: Titleist 718 TMB 3-iron, Titleist 718 CB 4-5, Titleist 718 MB 6-9 (all with Project X LZ 6.5 shafts)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (46˚, 52˚, 56˚, 60˚, Project X 6.5)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

