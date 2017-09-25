Lucas Bjerregaard's winning WITB: 2017 Portugal Masters

Lucas Bjerregaard ended a wait of 112 European Tour tournaments when he grabbed his maiden title at the Portugal Masters at the weekend.



The Dane, who came into the week battling to save his card, fired eight birdies in a closing 65 to finish on 20-under-par in Vilamoura, four clear of Scotland’s Marc Warren.

He did it with a bag of predominantly Titleist equipment, although the 26-year-old hasn’t had a full equipment contract since Nike exited the hardware industry in August 2016.

He does, however, still have a Nike club in his bag – a Vapor Fly 5-wood – one of three different brands in his metalwood composition along with a Titleist 917D2 driver and Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic 3-wood.

Lucas Bjerregaard – What’s in the bag

Driver: Titleist 917D2 (9.5˚)

3-wood: Callaway GBB Epic (15˚)

5-wood: Nike Vapor Fly (19˚)

Irons: Titleist 718 CB (4-5), Titleist 718 MB (6-9)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (46˚, 50˚, 56˚), Titleist Vokey Prototype (60˚)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X7M

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Apparel: Nike