Lynx Golf goes global

Lynx Golf, the British, family-owned golf equipment company, has today announced that it has become a global golf brand following its acquisition of the Global Lynx Trademark Portfolio from Dick’s Sporting Goods in the USA.



The trademarks have been purchased for an undisclosed sum as the UK-based company enjoys unprecedented growth during a time when many major golf manufacturers are scaling back operations or pulling out of the market.

Lynx Golf concentrates on developing high quality, technologically advanced but affordable golf clubs, backed up by great customer service. In the UK, it has gained a strong foothold in ‘green grass’ golf accounts – retail operations typically run at golf courses by PGA Professionals - with clubs designed and assembled in the UK at the company’s Weybridge, Surrey, headquarters.

“We are now poised to offer our exceptional brand and products to customers not just in the UK and Europe, but to the world’s largest and most active golfing territories,” said Lynx Golf CFO and co-owner Stephanie Zinser (pictured below).

CEO and co-owner Steve Elford (pictured above) confirmed that Lynx Golf would now seek a return to the US market as well as open new sales channels in established and developing golf markets including Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, China, India and more.

He said: “It has always been our intention since we took over the brand in 2011 to take Lynx back to its rightful place – at the top of the industry. Lynx was one of the top 5 major golf brands worldwide in its heyday and we want to give the phoenix another chance to rise up.”

To coincide with the news of the brand’s acquisition of the Global Lynx Trademark Portfolio, the brand has launched its new website. The new homepage, pictured above, features Lynx's star brand ambassador, Nick Dougherty.

Lynx Golf was originally founded in the 1970’s by John Riley Sr and Carl Ross and quickly became an iconic name, still fondly loved by those who used Lynx equipment in the early years and into its heyday in the early 1990s, when it chalked up Major wins at the 1992 Masters and 1994 US Open.

More recently, in the UK in 2011 Lynx was licenced to Charles Claire LLP, a family business based in Weybridge, Surrey, owned by husband and wife Elford and Zinser. Then, in 2013 Charles Claire fully acquired the Lynx marque for the UK and Europe from previous owner, Chester Hunt.

Under the new UK ownership, Lynx Golf has gone from strength to strength, with double-digit annual sales increases every year since 20131. The company has over 550 live retail accounts and operates in 15 European countries.

Lynx Golf will be exhibiting its full 2018 range at the world’s largest golf trade exhibition, the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida, January 24-26th, 2018, where it will be identifying partners to facilitate its global expansion.