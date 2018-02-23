Lynx Golf Prowler irons: The lowdown

Lynx Golf has unveiled its first ‘performance players range’ with the new Prowler® irons receiving widespread acclaim.



The Lynx Prowler® Forged CB promises to give lower handicappers an outstanding combination of a penetrating trajectory, feel and forgiveness and combines a cavity back with beautiful design and forging from 1020 carbon steel.

The new forged irons come in a satin chrome or gun metal finish, with Lamkin Crossline grips.

Sitting alongside the Prowler® Forged CB club, comes the Lynx Prowler® VT muscle-back iron – combining a hollow-headed design with a variable thickness forged face to deliver a killer combination of incredible ball speed, higher flight and playability.

Both new tour-inspired irons have been developed in-house at Lynx’s Weybridge design HQ.

WATCH - Get to know the Lynx Golf Black Cat driver

Lynx’s UK and European sales manager, Murray Tonry, said: “The challenge when creating the Prowler® Forged CB iron was to utilise all the benefits of modern materials, technology and manufacturing processes while retaining a soft feel and also delivering a level of forgiveness and ball workability that the lower-handicap and scratch player requires.

“As a result, it’s a more classically-styled cavity back iron, with a thinner top line and narrower sole that will definitely please good golfers at address without penalising distance or forgiveness.

“With the Prowler® VT, we wanted to offer an ultra-modern muscle back iron for golfers who love to hit the ball long, high and with superb levels of control.

“It’s packed full of technology hidden inside the head utilising variable thickness which creates ‘friendly’ spin on off centre hits, which in turn improves accuracy.”

Lynx Prowler Forged CB & VT irons

Available: Now

Price: Forged CB - £675 (5-PW); VT - £599 (5-PW)

lynxgolf.co.uk

@LynxGolfUK