MacGregor unveils new waterproof MACTEC bags

MacGregor, one of the oldest and most prestigious brands in golf, has unveiled its new water-repellent MACTEC golf bags.



Available in carry or cart options, the bags are precisely what you need to keep your clubs dry, no matter what the elements throw at you over the coming months.

The MACTEC stand bag is described as MacGregor’s “ultimate carry bag”. Available in five colours, it features a sleek, lightweight design while waterproof zippers and fabric provide excellent protection from showers.



• REVIEW - Find out what we made of the ECCO BIOM G3 shoes



• Under Armour unveils tech-packed AW18 apparel range



The padded, crossbow dual strap, thick hip/back pad and lightweight stand system make it a pleasure to carry on the course. Seven pockets provide ample storage while a nine-inch, seven-way divider top provides maximum club organisation.

Meanwhile, boasting a host of features in a lightweight design, the MACTEC cart bag is the ultimate MacGregor cart bag. Like the carry bag, it too is available in five colours and features waterproof zippers and fabric to provide protection from the rain.



• Check out the world's most expensive set of golf clubs

• It's official! These have been the top 10 drivers on the PGA Tour in 2018!



A nine-and-a-half inch top and 14-way divider allow for easy club access, while nine strategically placed pockets, including fur-lined valuables pocket, cooler pocket and ball pocket provide plenty of storage for all your golf accessories and gear.

A MacGregor spokesperson said: “The MACTEC water repellent stand and cart bags will provide golfers with excellent protection when the weather turns this winter. Lightweight yet water-resistant they will help players beat the elements and keep their kit dry in testing conditions.”

To find out more, log-on to macgregor-golf.co.uk