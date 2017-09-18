There are no results available.
Marc Leishman's winning WITB: 2017 BMW Championship

Gear

Marc Leishman’s winning WITB: 2017 BMW Championship

By David Cunninghame18 September, 2017
WITB Marc Leishman Callaway
Getty Images 847978532

Marc Leishman claimed his second win of 2017 at the BMW Championship, with a phenomenal 23-under par total.

His GBB Epic Driver, Epic 3-Wood, Apex Pro Irons and Chrome Soft X Ball have all been permanent fixtures of his game this season, also helping him to victory earlier this year at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Read more-> Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic drivers land

Leishman is now one of the Top 5 ranked players heading into this week’s FedEx Cup Tour Championship at East Lake, where a win would see Marc secure the $10million bonus.

Leishman’s victory marks the 17th worldwide Tour win for the Epic Driver this year. Commenting on his Epic Driver during a recent Callaway podcast, Leishman said, “performance is the most important thing to me (when choosing drivers). Number 2 (for me) is the sound...I want it to sound solid.”

Marc Leishman – What’s in the Bag

Driver: Callaway GBB Epic (9°)
Fairway Woods: Callaway GBB Epic (15°), Callaway Steelhead XR (21°)
Irons: Callaway Apex UT (3), Callaway Apex Pro '16 (4-PW)
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (54°) Titleist Vokey SM6 (58˚)
Putter: Odyssey Versa #1W Black
Ball: Chrome Soft X

