Marc Leishman’s winning WITB: 2017 BMW Championship

Marc Leishman claimed his second win of 2017 at the BMW Championship, with a phenomenal 23-under par total.



His GBB Epic Driver, Epic 3-Wood, Apex Pro Irons and Chrome Soft X Ball have all been permanent fixtures of his game this season, also helping him to victory earlier this year at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.



Read more-> Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic drivers land



Leishman is now one of the Top 5 ranked players heading into this week’s FedEx Cup Tour Championship at East Lake, where a win would see Marc secure the $10million bonus.

Leishman’s victory marks the 17th worldwide Tour win for the Epic Driver this year. Commenting on his Epic Driver during a recent Callaway podcast, Leishman said, “performance is the most important thing to me (when choosing drivers). Number 2 (for me) is the sound...I want it to sound solid.”

Marc Leishman – What’s in the Bag

Driver: Callaway GBB Epic (9°)

Fairway Woods: Callaway GBB Epic (15°), Callaway Steelhead XR (21°)

Irons: Callaway Apex UT (3), Callaway Apex Pro '16 (4-PW)

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (54°) Titleist Vokey SM6 (58˚)

Putter: Odyssey Versa #1W Black

Ball: Chrome Soft X