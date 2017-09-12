Matt Fitzpatrick’s winning WITB: 2017 Omega European Masters

Matthew Fitzpatrick claimed his fourth European Tour title at the Omega European Masters after defeating Scott Hend in a sudden death playoff.



He started the final round four shots adrift of the lead but fired a superb final round 64 to sit tied on 14-under with the Australian come the end of regulation play. With his winning par on the third extra hole, the 23-year-old became the youngest Englishman to win four times on the European Tour.

Fitzpatrick is one of very few professional golfers that do not have an equipment contract, freeing him up to pick and choose clubs from various manufacturers. Since turning pro, he has played with PING irons and still does to this day. Recently, he put the latest G400 3-wood into his bag.

Putting is one of Fitzpatrick's great strengths and at Crans-sur-Sierre, he finished in ninth position in the putts per round stats, averaging 28 putts per round.



He was tied first with zero three-putts for the week. He did this using the same Yes! G Groove Tracy II putter that has been in his bag since before he turned pro which, incidentally, you can buy for anywhere between £20 and £50 on eBay!



Matthew Fitzpatrick – What’s in the Bag

Driver: TaylorMade 2017 M2 10.5˚

Fairway: PING G400 3-wood

Irons: PING i25 3-5, PING S55 6-9

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 47˚, Titleist Vokey SM5 54˚ and 58˚

Putter: Yes! G Groove Tracy II

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Apparel: Under Armour