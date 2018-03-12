There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearMatt Wallace WITB: 2018 Hero Indian Open

Gear

Matt Wallace WITB: 2018 Hero Indian Open

By David Cunninghame12 March, 2018
WITB Matt Wallace Ping
Matt Wallace Witb

Matt Wallace claimed his second European Tour tile at the Hero Indian Open after defeating fellow Englishman Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston in a playoff.

The 27 year old hit a two fantastic shots on the first extra hole to set up a two-putt birdie on the 18th hole at DLF Golf and Country Club. It proved to be enough for the win following Johnston’s close lip out for birdie.

Wallace’s play off the tee was solid throughout the week finishing 19th and 8th in the driving distance and driving accuracy stats respectively with his Ping G400 LST driver.

Matt Wallace Witb 2

Also key to Wallace’s success was his putting with his Ping Sigma G Tyne. He averaged only 28.3 putts per round, finishing second in that stat for the week.

Matt Wallace – WITB

Driver:Ping G400 LST(8.5˚), Rogue Silver 125 70 TX shaft
Fairway wood:Ping G400(14.5˚), Project X Hzrdus Yellow 76 X
Hybrid:Ping G400 (19˚) Rogue Black 105 TX
Irons: Ping i200 (3-5) Ping iBlade irons (6-9), KBS Tour 120 X shafts
Wedges:Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth(46˚, 52˚, 58˚), KBS Tour 120 X shafts
Putter:Ping Sigma G Tyne
Ball:Titleist Pro V1x
Glove: FootJoy Pro FLX
Shoes:FootJoy Pro S/L

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Matt Wallace

Related Articles - Ping

Related Articles - WITB

-

Golf News

Reports: Tiger Woods to take over as US captain
Tiger Woods

By Michael McEwan

Scottish Golf 'not listening', say Area figures
Exclusive

By Martin Inglis

R&A and USGA unveil simplified Rules of Golf
Rules of Golf

By Michael McEwan

5 things you might have missed this weekend
round-up

By Michael McEwan

Tiger Woods hails 'amazing' week at Valspar Championship
Tiger Woods

By bunkered.co.uk

Other Top Stories

15 big-name players yet to qualify for The Masters
The Masters

By Martin Inglis

What is a Stimpmeter and how do you use it?
Stimpmeter

By bunkered.co.uk

Ping G400 Max driver review
Review

By David Cunninghame

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Stand taller at address says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Tighten your dispersion
Watch
play button
The correct ball position
Watch
play button
A bad grip will lead to bad swings
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below