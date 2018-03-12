Matt Wallace WITB: 2018 Hero Indian Open

Matt Wallace claimed his second European Tour tile at the Hero Indian Open after defeating fellow Englishman Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston in a playoff.

The 27 year old hit a two fantastic shots on the first extra hole to set up a two-putt birdie on the 18th hole at DLF Golf and Country Club. It proved to be enough for the win following Johnston’s close lip out for birdie.

Wallace’s play off the tee was solid throughout the week finishing 19th and 8th in the driving distance and driving accuracy stats respectively with his Ping G400 LST driver.

Also key to Wallace’s success was his putting with his Ping Sigma G Tyne. He averaged only 28.3 putts per round, finishing second in that stat for the week.

Matt Wallace – WITB

Driver:Ping G400 LST(8.5˚), Rogue Silver 125 70 TX shaft

Fairway wood:Ping G400(14.5˚), Project X Hzrdus Yellow 76 X

Hybrid:Ping G400 (19˚) Rogue Black 105 TX

Irons: Ping i200 (3-5) Ping iBlade irons (6-9), KBS Tour 120 X shafts

Wedges:Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth(46˚, 52˚, 58˚), KBS Tour 120 X shafts

Putter:Ping Sigma G Tyne

Ball:Titleist Pro V1x

Glove: FootJoy Pro FLX

Shoes:FootJoy Pro S/L