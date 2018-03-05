Michelle Wie WITB: 2018 HSBC Women's World Championship

Michelle Wie snapped a 1,655-day winless drought yesterday when she won “Asia’s Major”, the HSBC Women’s World Championship, at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.



It was the 28-year-old’s first victory since the 2014 US Women’s Open, and she got there with a little help from a full bag of Callaway clubs.

Wie, who switched to Callaway in January 2017 following Nike’s withdrawal from the golf hardware industry, also relied on an Odyssey putter to help her convert an ultimately crucial 35-foot birdie at the final hole.

Using her Odyssey O-Works Red #1 Wide, Wie now leads the putting averages on the LPGA and has moved up to second on the money list.



Here’s a look at what’s currently in the American’s bag…

Michelle Wie - WITB

Driver Callaway Rogue (10.5˚), Mitsubishi Diamana X Flex shaft

Fairway Wood Callaway GBB Epic Fairway Wood (15°), Mitsubishi Diamana X Flex shaft; Callaway Rogue 5-wood (19°), Mitsubishi Diamana X Flex shaft; Callaway GBB Epic Fairway Wood (21°), Oban Devotion 7 shaft; Callaway Rogue 11-wood (25°), Mitsubishi Diamana X Flex shaft

Irons Callaway Rogue Pro (6-7), Nippon Modus 3 Tour 105 shafts; Callaway X Forged Irons (8-PW), Nippon Modus 3 Tour 105 shafts

Wedges Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (52˚, 56˚, 60˚), Nippon Modus 3 Pro 115 Wedge shafts

Putter Odyssey O-Works Red (Modified) #1 Wide

BallCallaway Chrome Soft X