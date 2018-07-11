search
Gear

Mixed bag helps Na claim second PGA Tour title

By bunkered.co.uk09 July, 2018
Kevin Na’s outstanding final round 66 at The Greenbrier saw him wrap up a commanding five-shot victory and, with it, his second PGA Tour title.

He did so using a mixed bag of clubs, too.

Since Na’s long-standing equipment deal with Titleist came to an end recently, he has been using an assortment of brands’ gear, and it paid off handsomely for him at the weekend.

His putting, in particular, was sensational. The 34-year-old ranked second in Strokes Gained: Putting, first in Putts Per Round and first in the One-Putt percentage stats using his Scotty Cameron Futura T5 MB.

“It was just one of those days that I felt great over the ball and everything was going in,” he said afterwards.

Na recently put Callaway’s GBB Epic in the bag, as well as TaylorMade’s adjustable M3 3-wood. Often found towards the bottom end of the driving distance stats on the PGA Tour, he averaged an impressive 323.1 yards off the tee for the week.

Na’s iron play was also impressive throughout the week, hitting 73.61% of Greens in Regulation with his Titleist 718 AP2 irons. This latest incarnation of the AP2s is the most popular iron model on the PGA Tour and is used on tour by the likes of Jordan Spieth and Ian Poulter.

Kevin Na – What’s in the bag

Driver:Callaway GBB Epic (9˚, Graphite Design Tour AD-GP 6TX)

Fairway Woods:TaylorMade M3 (15˚, Project X EvenFlow Black), Titleist 915F (18˚, Mitsubishi Diamana BF-80 X-Flex)

Hybrid:Titleist 818H2 (21˚, Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 95S)

Irons: Titleist 716 T-MB (4, True Temper Dynamic Gold S400), Titleist 718 AP2 (5-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold S400)

Wedges:Titleist Vokey SM7 (54˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400), Titleist Vokey Prototype (60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura T5 MB

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Pro/SL

