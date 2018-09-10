Matthew Fitzpatrick became the first player since Seve Ballesteros to successfully defend the Omega European Masters title at Crans-Sur-Sierre.



The 24-year-old birdied the 72nd hole to force a playoff with Lucas Bjerregaard, following the Dane’s brilliant final round 63.



The Englishman made birdie once again on the first play-off hole to become the first man to go back-to-back in Switzerland in 40 years.



Despite finishing 63rd in the driving distance stats out of 66 players to make the cut at Crans, it was Fitzpatrick’s laser like accuracy off the tee that played a crucial role in securing victory. He managed to find the fairway 73.1% of the time, finishing atop the driving accuracy stats for the week, thanks in no small part to his TaylorMade M2 driver (he uses the 2017 model) and his PING and Titleist fairway woods.

• Review: Titleist TS2 fairway woods are "easy-to-hit distance machines"



• Review: Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges put to the test



Fitzpatrick’s approach play was also outstanding, with only Bjerregaard managing to find more greens in regulation than the Englishman. He found the putting surface 77.8% of the time using his PING irons, PING Glide 2.0 and Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges.

Fitzpatrick has always been a player reluctant to make changes in his bag, highlighted by the putter he uses. He has had his Yes! C Groove Tracy II in the bag since before he made the decision to turn professional.



• Everything you need to know about the PING Glide 2.0 wedges



Putting has always been one of the Englishman’s greatest strengths, so it is little wonder as to why he has stuck with the Yes! putter for so long. Last week he averaged 1.669 putts per GIR and 28.3 putts per round, finishing seventh and 13th respectively in each of those stats.

Matt Fitzpatrick - What's in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade 2017 M2 10.5˚

Fairways: PING G400, Titleist TS2

Irons: PING i25 3-5, PING S55 6-9

Wedges: PING Glide 2.0 46˚ Titleist Vokey SM7 ˚ 54˚ and 58˚

Putter: Yes! C Groove Tracy II

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: Under Armour Match Play