Mizuno GT180 driver offers 'extreme adjustability'

Mizuno has announced the launch of its precision-adjustable GT180 driver and fairway woods.

The line accompanies the ‘flat-out’ low-spinning ST180 range, which was unveiled in late 2017.

While the ST180 range has a simple weight forward, low-spin profile, engineered to reduce spin rates, the new GT180 is a more sophisticated design with an expanded capacity to manipulate weight throughout the head – ideal for fitting studios and players looking to squeeze the last few yards from their swing’s motion.

The GT180 driver is the ultimate fine tunable driver blessed with the dual ability to help golfers squeeze every last yard out of their drives and evolve with them as their swings evolve.



The extreme levels of adjustability on offer means the GT180 can help all golfers optimise performance from their existing swings, and then keep pace with swing changes and course conditions as the season unfolds.

The GT180’s high-speed performance platform is built around a precise multi-thickness face that promotes accelerated ball speeds, while ultimate adjustability paves the way to an expanded range of draw, neutral and fade settings in low, mid and high spin flights.

The twin movable 7g weights can go to more locations for greater impact on spin rates and fade/draw bias, while the Quick Switch Adjustable Hosel allows 4˚ of loft adjustment and 3˚ of lie adjustment to match every golfer’s unique launch conditions and visual preferences.



“With its wider range of settings, the GT180 can hold the key to squeeze out those last few seemingly unobtainable yards,” says Bill Price, custom fitting manager at Mizuno. “Being able to fine tune your launch angle and spin rate is the final element in the equation to find your most efficient flight.”

Released alongside the driver are the GT180 fairway woods, which also offer excellent customisation options, meaning players can reduce or increase spin rates where a situation demands.

Evolution of both the Mizuno Wave sole and sliding weight technologies reduces the lower end of spin rates for a more efficient trajectory at higher ball speeds.

The amplified first wave in the sole and Internal Waffle Crown combine to push weight low and forwards for a flatter trajectory, while also generating low spin and increased ball speeds.



Adjustability comes via 17g of sliding weights that create a wider potential of spin rates to fine tune ball flight while, like the driver, it features the Quick Switch Adjustable Hosel.

“We’ve managed to significantly reduce the lower end range of spin rates but keep the overall range of adjustability,” says Price. “Players at the faster end of swing speeds are going to see a much flatter trajectory – but have the possibility of increasing their spin should the conditions dictate.”

Mizuno GT180 metalwoods

Available: February 2018

Price: ST180 driver - £449; ST190 fairways - £315

