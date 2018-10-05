search
HomeGearMizuno introduces ultra-light Nexlite Boa 005 shoe

Gear

Mizuno introduces ultra-light Nexlite Boa 005 shoe

By David Cunninghame04 October, 2018
Mizuno Nextlite Boa

This brand new shoe from forged iron experts Mizuno features an innovative design that makes it one of the lightest BOA spiked shoes on the market.

The new waterproof Nexlite Boa 005 will feature Kuraray synthetic leather uppers, which feel like natural leather but weigh less. Each shoe weighs in at just 285g making them among the very lightest Boa shoes with spiked soles.

The midsole is built on Mizuno’s celebrated WAVE running technology. A staple of Mizuno’s excellent running shoes, it provides the same great levels of cushioning and support that is trusted by marathon runners, so you can expect your feet to feel fresh even after 36 holes.

Nextlite Boa 2

The outsole meanwhile, with the quick-fastening, quick-release iG4f spikes – six in each shoe - provides excellent grip throughout the swing.

The Nexlite Boa 005 retains the Boa closure system from last season’s model instead of traditional laces, which makes it easier to put the shoes on and take them off.

Mizuno Nextlie Boa Sole

Boa dial on the side of the shoe tightens and releases a durable Nylon-coated stainless steel wire lace that won’t stretch, with the tightening system also improving the fit for longer-lasting comfort as the whole foot is secured more evenly within the shoe.

Nextlite Boa

The Nexlite Boa 005 will be available in Black and White/Blue in men’s sizes from 6.5 to 11. Each pair will come supplied with two extra spikes, a wrench and an impressive a 2-year waterproof warranty.

Available: Now

Price: £135

