Mizuno JPX919 irons review – which model is right for you?

The all-new JPX919 series of irons from Mizuno deliver the performance, control and, above all else, the incredible feel and precision we have come to expect from a brand long renowned for its irons expertise.



There are three different irons to choose from - the JPX919 Tour, Forged and Hot Metal. But how do you know which one is right for you?

We recently put all three through their paces to help get the answers you need...

JPX919 Tour

The successor to one of Mizuno’s most popular tour irons in the company’s history (the JPX900 Tour), it is fair to say these irons have some pretty big shoes to fill. Instead of completely overhauling the design and look of its predecessor, the JPX919 Tour is an evolutionary iron that refines what made the JPX900 so popular amongst pros and amateurs alike.

The thinner topline and new Pearl Brush chrome-plated finish help to elevate this iron’s overall aesthetics and appeal when placed behind the ball. It is an out and out ball strikers iron, designed with the best players in the world in mind.

Despite its compact shape, it delivers more forgiveness than you might initially expect. This is thanks to the new Stability Frame that is featured in all three models. This frame serves to increase stability on off centre strikes by redistributing weight from the heel area to the toe side. It also reinforces the topline and toe areas to help produce that recognisably soft and pure Mizuno feel at impact.

Another reason why these irons feel so pure is thanks to Mizuno’s Grain Flow Forged HD (High density) process that we first saw introduced last year with the MP-18 series.

The compact irons also deliver the level of shot versatility and ball flight that you would expect from an iron in this category.

If you consider yourself a true ball striker then these irons are well worth checking out. They offer the control, workability and feel you will be looking for, all of which in an absolutely stunning package.

Forged

The streamlined JPX919 Forged delivers superb feel, plenty of workability, but also a level of speed and forgiveness that most other forged irons cannot match.

Mizuno has raised the COR across the entire face for increased average ball speed and removed weight for a lower, deeper centre of gravity that makes flighting long and mid irons incredibly simple.

Compared with the Tour model you can expect to see a jump in ball speed and carry distances when hitting the Forged model but, a similarly pure level of feel and feedback. This is down to the fact that the Forged model is also crafted using Mizuno’s Grain Flow Forged HD process.

The Forged model is a true all-rounder that will suit a wide array of golfing abilities. It delivers ultimate balance of ball speed, stability and feedback within a more refined paying profile when compared to its JPX900 predecessor.

Hot metal

Last, but by no means least, we have the new Hot Metal model. Now although the Hot Metal is a true game improvement iron, it does a good job of hiding it. The clean and relatively compact appearance looks fantastic down behind the ball. Also, as is the case with all three models, the refined styling is very clean thanks to the new Pearl Brush finish. When you hit this iron, however, the speed and ball flight are likely to blow you away. You simply don’t expect this iron to deliver the incredible power that it does.

The seamless construction has a one-piece cupped geometry that produces a surprising level of feedback at the high ball speeds created by the new multi-thickness face.

The Stability Frame, meanwhile, combines with re-engineered sound ribs to give plenty of forgiveness, a very consistent ball flight and that surprising level of feel.

All three models are designed with different types of golfers in mind and all of them hit their marks perfectly. Regardless of what you are looking for from your iron game, Mizuno has created a family of stunning irons that will be able to tick every one of your boxes.