Mizuno launch Japanese apparel designs to UK

Mizuno has introduced clothing from its Japanese apparel line-up into Europe for the first time with the all-new ‘Authentic Japanese Collection’ for Autumn/Winter 17.



The AW17 apparel collection pushes the boundaries further than ever with sophisticated fabrics and styling lifted directly from Mizuno’s domestic Japanese collections.

Headlining the collection are the Impermalite F20 Rain Jacket and Pants (below), Mizuno’s most popular waterproof in Japan, tailored from fabrics so light and soft you can happily wear the jacket as a windtop or pack it away into its own compact storage pouch.

The breathable Impermalite F20 fabric offers the highest levels of waterproofing (to an incredible 20,000mm) with both products coming with a two-year waterproof guarantee.

The AW17 Breath Thermo collection features an extended range of garments, many of which owe their origins to ski-wear designs. These including the Breath Thermo Base Layer and Tights, which not only insulate but also generate new heat using trace amounts of vapour released from the body.

The Breath Thermo ½ Zip is the ideal lightweight body-warming second layer for the coldest of winter golfing days, while the Breath Thermo Full-Zip Jacket and Full-Zip Gilet are packed with performance-and warmth-enhancing technology and style.

They both feature Mizuno’s lightweight TechFill material which maintains padding volume and performance for longer, Mizuno Move Tech, which allows you to swing freely via key strategic stretch points and a soft-touch neck-warmer panel for added protection where the heat is most likely to escape.

Completing the high-tech ‘Authentic Japan Collection’ AW17 apparel line-up are the Tech Shield Jacket and Move Tech Trouser. The former is a mid-weight wind-protection layer while the latter is a premium fleece-lined trouser.

For the finishing touches, the Mizuno AW17 apparel collection also features a Nova Triwarmer, three different belt options – Logo Leather, Webbed or Reversible – in a range of colours, plus a Breath Thermo Beanie in four multi-coloured options.

“European tastes have become more sophisticated to the point where the idea of performance-enhancing apparel is more accepted,” said Aki Shirane, Western Design Office for Mizuno.

“A jacket that finds an extra degree of warmth through solar panels is no longer just something that fits the Japanese consumer – we’re all looking for something a little special now.”

Mizuno AW17 apparel range

Available: Now

More info:golf.mizunoeurope.com

Twitter:@MizunoGolf_News