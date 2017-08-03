Mizuno MP-18 range: Review

Mizuno has just launched its new MP-18 family of irons, boasting three distinct models and head types, as well as a new Fli-Hi.



Mizuno say this new range heralds a new era in players’ irons, and is set to enhance Mizuno’s established reputation for exceptional forged irons. Grain Flow Forged in the brand’s Hiroshima plant and refined by Mizuno’s renowned master craftsmen in YORO Japan, including the legendary Turbo, the MP-18s have been inspired by every great player to ‘pure’ a Mizuno iron since 1933.

MP-18



Originally 3D CAD designed by Mizuno’s R&D team, the sleek musclebacks were then sent to the master craftsmen in Japan where they could put their signature, finishing touches to them, grinding away portions of the clubhead to deliver an iron that harks back to classic Mizuno blades.

Nick Faldo said, “You can sense Turbo’s signature on the MP-18s, they remind me of the blades we worked on together all those years ago.”



The compact head shape and thin topline really make these irons something to behold when placed down behind the ball. I am a huge fan of the classic Mizuno look and could not wait to hit them as soon as I got my hands on them.

They provided an unbelievable level of feel at impact. This is largely thanks to Mizuno’s new Grain Flow Forged HD (High Density) process that concentrates the grain in clubhead more tightly for incredible, precise feedback.

I was also really impressed by the way the clubhead glided through the turf with ease at impact and the surprising level of forgiveness they provided.



MP-18 SC

The split cavity boasts the same stunning looks and superb level of feel of the muscle-backs thanks to the same HD forging process. It has a slightly wider, cambered sole, bringing a greater degree of playability than the muscle-back, but is without a doubt a better player’s iron for traditionalists.



The SC provided the same excellent levels of feel and workability as the MP-18s, plus for a golfer at my level it was great to have an added level of forgiveness, especially in the long irons. Although the sole is slightly wider, the SC can be seamlessly blended with the MP-18s into a mixed set, an option I would certainly go for.



MP-18 MMC

The final member of the new MP-18 iron family is the MMC (Multi-Material Construction), a highly stable, forgiving multi-metal construction iron, which also satisfied Mizuno’s aesthetic desires and demands at address.



If you are looking for maximum forgiveness in a better player’s iron shape, then the MMC is the one for you. Thanks to the lightweight Titanium back plate and heavier Tungsten toe weighting, the MMC delivers fantastic performance on off centre hits, without sacrificing on feel and workability

MP-18 MMC Fli-Hi

Mizuno’s latest utility iron is the finishing touch to the new MP-18 family. The Fli-Hi’s Multi-Material stability design uses a Lightweight Maraging steel face and Tungsten toe weight to generate a high, stable ball flight, with the topline again a mere 1mm thicker than in the corresponding MP-18 muscle-back.

I’ve always been a big fan of utility irons owing to the increased versatility they offer when compared to hyrbids. This new Fli-Hi made it incredibly easy to work the ball through the air and play all manner of shots, from high drop and stoppers into the green, to low chasers into the wind.

It gave a strong and powerful ball flight, performed well out of the rough and it’s sleek looks all combine to make it one of the best long iron replacements I’ve tested.

Every model in this new range complements the other, leaving you with numerous possibilities to mix and match in order to create your perfect combo set.

For me, I would opt for the classic looks and unrivalled feel of the MP-18s in the short irons, the added forgiveness of SCs in the mid to long irons, with a 2-iron Fli Hi in the bag for added fire power off the tee and on longer shots into the green.

Available: September

Price: MP-18 £135 per iron, MP-18 SC £135 per iron, MP-18 MMC £150 per iron, MP-18 MMC Fli-Hi £150 per iron

More info:golf.mizunoeurope.com

Twitter:@MizunoGolf_News