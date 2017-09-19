There are no results available.
Mizuno unveils extensive new golf bag collection

Gear

Mizuno unveils extensive new golf bag collection

By David Cunninghame18 September, 2017
Mizuno Bags
Mizuno’s extensive 2017/18 collection of eight new golf bags, including three cart bags and five stand bags, offers something for everyone in the comprehensive line-up, whatever their preference.

Stand bags

The BR-D4 (below, RRP £180) is a lightweight deluxe stand bag that weighs just 2.5kg and features a 4-way divider top with full-length dividers, refined heathered panels, a comfortable double strap and an air mesh hip pad for ventilation. There’s a quick-access magnetic pocket, an insulated cooler pocket, a matching rainhood and a zip-off panel for embroidery or personalisation.

Brd4 Stand

The BR-D3S Stand Bag is a 2kg stand bag with a 5-way divider top promises maximum mobility, while still packing in many of the essential features in the BR-D4 (RRP £150), while the ultra-lightweight BR-D2 (below, RRP £100) bag weighs in at only 1.5kg.

The 2-way top has a full-length divider, and the bag also boasts a double strap, a mesh drinks pouch and pockets for apparel and valuables.

Brd2 S Staff 1

The BR-DRI Stand Bag (below, RRP £250) is the same weight as the BR-D3S but has the added advantage of being crafted from a fully waterproof high-tech textile material. Key features include a double strap, five zipped pockets and a 5-way divider top with full-length dividers, plus extra touches like the drinks holder and valuables pocket.

Dri Stand

Completing the range of stand bags is the Frame Walker bag (below, RRP £270). This 2.5kg stand bag is built for strength courtesy of Mizuno’s revolutionary external framework, with the resulting rigidity providing added shaft protection. There’s a 4-way top, a double shoulder strap, an umbrella holder and a towel holder.

Freame Walker

Cart Bags

The BR-D4 Cart Bag (below, RRP £200) is similar to its sister stand bag. A practical and stylish cart bag that again features refined heathered panels, but this time with a 14-way top with full-length dividers. It weighs just 2.75kg and there are an impressive nine pockets in total for apparel, balls, tees and valuables along with an insulated cooler pocket and a quick-access magnetic pocket.

Brd4 C

The highly practical, lightweight BR-DRI cart bag (RRP £260) weighs just 2.25kg and is made from a high-tech waterproof textile fabric to keep the elements well and truly out. The 14-way divider top keeps clubs organised, with 7 zipped pockets, a magnetic pocket and a cooler pocket to meet every storage need.

Untitled

Finally, the Pro Staff Lite Cart Bag (above, RRP £440) boasts Mizuno’s world-famous iconic blue and white staff colours. This lighter version of the full tour bag is built from the same premium durable materials and features an authentic 5-way tour top cuff plus a vast amount of storage space.

Available: Now
More info:golf.mizunoeurope.com 
Twitter:@MizunoGolf_News

