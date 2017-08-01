Mizuno unveils new S18 Wedges and CLK Hybrids

Mizuno’s new S18 wedges and CLK hybrids have been engineered to enhance any golfer’s scoring potential at either end of the bag.



The S18 wedges benefit from Mizuno’s most refined ‘Loft Specific Design’ but share a rounded silhouette shape, which allows the blade to open easily without impacting alignment.

Each wedge loft has its own unique profile, sole grind and groove depth, engineered to be most effective for its intended use. The ‘Loft Specific’ groove design on the S18 wedges incorporates narrower and deeper Quad Cut Grooves in the stronger lofts, which are more beneficial on full shots, while wider and shallower grooves are utilised in the higher lofts to maximise performance on partial shots.

The mid-size heads on the S18 wedges feature a ‘Loft Specific’ Centre of Gravity throughout the lofts in which weight is shifted progressively higher up the blade in the more lofted wedges via a visibly thicker beveled topline, to create more consistent spin rates on strikes from high in the clubface that become more common in the highest lofts.

The S18 is thicker higher into the blade, which evens out the spin rates on those common mishits." - Chris Voshall

"One of the keys to a good wedge game is controlling your spin rates,” says Chris Voshall, Senior Engineer. He added: “On the shorter shots, we're more likely to miss the sweet spot high on the face - which is a cause of inconsistent spin. The S18 is thicker higher into the blade, which evens out the spin rates on those common mishits."



Grain Flow Forged at Mizuno’s Hiroshima plant from a single billet of 1025 steel for incredible feel, distance control and short-game performance, the S18 wedges also benefit from enhanced groove durability thanks to the use of Boron-infused steel.

The new CLK Hybrid features an eight-way adjustable hosel, allowing it to be precisely tuned to fill the distance gap between the longest iron and shortest fairway wood.



Its amplified Shockwave Sole not only delivers more energy for faster balls speeds, but also pushes weight lower and forward for a high, low-spinning flight.

The ultra-thin, durable 1770 Maraging steel face further promotes faster ball speeds while also granting Mizuno’s engineers the freedom to create a more stable clubhead. The club’s versatile playing profile means the CLK is equally at home from the fairway or tee.

“We all play our CLKs a little differently,” says Bill Price, Custom Fit Manager Mizuno. “With faster ball speeds, we’ll tend to slot them in before a 3- or 4-iron. For mid and slow swing speeds, having two, three or even four CLKs in the bag becomes a great way to maintain some yardage gaps.”



Available: September

Price: S18 wedges £140 per iron, CLK hybrid £245

More info:golf.mizunoeurope.com

Twitter:@MizunoGolf_News

