Mizuno's new MP-18 iron family

Mizuno, the Japanese equipment manufacturer long renowned for its industry-leading forged irons, has just announced the launch of three new MP-18 iron models, designed to help find the artist in every player.



With three distinct models and head types there is greater scope than ever before for better players to mix and match models to create the perfect set for their needs.



MP-18

Mizuno are labelling the MP-18 as their Craftsmen’s Muscleback. Sculpted by the brand’s YORO master craftsmen, the MP-18 is a throwback to the muscle-backs of Mizuno's past.



A shorter blade length, cambered top line and steep progression into sharp, compact wedges are all hallmarks of Mizuno’s master clubmakers, who have honed their skills on the irons of countless Major winners over the years.

You can instantly notice a greater input from the master craftsmen in that the MP-18 is more like the blades that made Mizuno famous. - Chris Voshall

"We significantly shifted the balance of science and art with the MP-18s,” says Chris Voshall, Senior Club Engineer. “You can instantly notice a greater input from the master craftsmen in that the MP-18 is more like the blades that made Mizuno famous. At impact, this is just about perfection.”

Mizuno’s most experienced, skilled craftsmen have put their finishing grinds and touches to every iron from 3-PW. Grain Flow Forged from a single billet of 1025 E Pure Select mild carbon steel, MP-18 irons have an even softer feel thanks to an evolved Grain Flow Forged HD (High Density) process that concentrates the grain in those billets more tightly for incredible, precise feedback.

MP-18 SC

The SC (Split Cavity) model is a compact cavity back with a slightly wider, cambered sole that brings a greater degree of playability than the muscle-back. Although thin, tapered top lines, short head lengths and smaller wedges mean this is still very much a tour-ready iron.

MP-18 SC irons are again the handiwork of Mizuno’s most experienced, skilled YORO craftsmen and are Grain Flow Forged via the same HD process as the muscle-back for the same incredible, precise feedback.

Compared to the MP-18 muscle-back, the heads are just 0.5mm taller - with the YORO signature low heel design - and the top lines just 1mm thicker, again with a refined camber. The pitching wedge is also smaller than the other irons in the set.

MP-18 MMC

The final member of the new MP-18 iron family is the MMC (Multi-Material Construction). Even with both lightweight titanium and heavier tungsten components sealed within its 1025E mild carbon steel head, the MP-18 MMC maintains a similar 'tour ready' profile and size to the MP-18 SC.

The MMC’s multi-material stability design uses lightweight Titanium (8g) and heavier Tungsten (20g) to deliver surprising off-centre performance, with the same High Density (HD) feel as the other two models. The short irons feature a dual-metal design, with the absence of the tungsten toe weight found in the longer irons keeping the scoring irons more workable.

The MMC model will flow beautifully into any MP-18 split set, with the degree of offset carefully calculated to work equally well with a custom-built mixed set of either MP-18 and MP-18 SC, once lofts have been weakened to match either set.

MP-18 MMC Fli Hi

Completing the new MP-18 range is this long iron replacement that offers a higher-flying option from long range with steeper landing angles. The latest Fli-Hi’s sleek new profile features a Maraging steel face, a Tungsten toe weight and an internal pocket for enhanced ball speed and forgiveness.

The Fli-Hi’s Multi-Material stability design uses that Lightweight Maraging steel face and Tungsten toe weight (20g) to generate a high, stable ball flight, with the topline again a mere 1mm thicker than in the corresponding MP-18 muscle-back.

Available: September

Price: MP-18 £135 per iron, MP-18 SC £135 per iron, MP-18 MMC £150 per iron, MP-18 MMC Fli-Hi £150 per iron

More info:golf.mizunoeurope.com

Twitter:@MizunoGolf_News