Motocaddy Cube Connect: The first GPS push trolley

Motocaddy is introducing GPS technology into a push trolley in a world-first in the new Cube Connect model.



Following on from the popular Cube model launched last summer, the Cube Connect features the same GPS technology used in the S5 Connect Smart Cart electric trolley and GPS app, which has been downloaded by more than 45,000 golfers.

Like the S5 Connect, the GPS data is shown through a Smart Display screen positioned conveniently above its soft-touch handle and, when synced to the app via a Bluetooth connection on any compatible smartphone, it can be pre-set to receive notifications alerting golfers to a missed call, text, email or range of app alerts, including WhatsApp and Facebook.

The smartphone can remain connected, even when securely placed in a golf bag.



The Smart Display provides front, middle and back distances to the green (in yards or metres) for more than 40,000 courses worldwide, plus shot measurements, clock and round timer – all of which can be controlled directly from the trolley handle.

Powered by a Motocaddy long-life battery, the high-tech Connect Smart Display screen can be tilted up and down for multi-angle visibility in any light on the easy-push, height adjustable ergonomic handle.

“Since its launch last year, the Cube has been our top-selling push trolley, so to combine it with our proven Connect technology and expand our GPS range is something we think golfers will be really excited about,” said Managing Director, Tony Webb.

“We pride ourselves on producing innovative products for golfers worldwide. The Cube Connect is another revolutionary model featuring ‘Smart’ technology, that we’re confident will be a huge hit with golfers looking for an ultra-modern, gadget-packed push trolley,” he added.



Along with its innovative ‘Smart’ technology, the Cube Connect includes other features, including the incredibly simple two-step assembly system that allows it to quickly fold over 45% smaller than traditional push trolleys to fit into the smallest of car boots.

It also incorporates a foot-operated parking brake; quick-release friction free oversized wheels; a folding lock; adjustable bag supports and the brand’s innovative EASILOCK™ bag-to-trolley connection system found on all Motocaddy trolleys, removing the need for a lower bag strap.

Motocaddy Cube Connect trolley

Available: Now

Price: £219.99

Colour: Graphite frame with Blue trim

motocaddy.com

@MotocaddyGolf