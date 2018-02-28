Motocaddy introduces 2018 cart bag range

Motocaddy has given its range of popular cart bags a complete makeover for the 2018 season.



The latest Dry, Pro, Club and Lite-Series consists of 15 new models combining stylish modern designs with eye-catching colour co-ordinations and a number of game-enhancing features.

“This is by far the strongest bag range we’ve ever introduced with options to fit every golfer out there - from 100% waterproof to feature-packed compact versions that offer great value for money,” said sales director Neil Parker.



“Although last year’s range proved a major success, we’ve still invested heavily on research to find how we could improve it and stay market-leader and we’re delighted with the results,” he added.

Dry-Series - £199.99

Super-lightweight and 100% waterproof, the new Dry-Series bag has been upgraded with a fresh new look and industry-leading Japanese YKK zippers for smooth and snag-free pocket opening.

Weighing just 2.6kg, Motocaddy’s top-selling bag model incorporates cutting-edge waterproof technology to ensure its contents remain dry – even in the most extreme weather conditions.



Plenty of club space is provided by 14 full-length dividers and there is also ample storage with seven spacious pockets, including a dry valuables and food and beverage option; plus, a scorecard holder, multi-function accessory hook and waterproof rain hood.

In addition, the easy-access carry handles provide effortless lifting on and off the trolley; an anti-twist base ensures the bag stays firmly in place; and the brand’s innovative EASILOCK™ bag-to-trolley connection system removes the need for a lower bag strap.

Colours: Black/Blue, Black/Fuchsia, Black/Lime, Black/Orange and Black/Red

Pro-Series - £159.99

Featuring an upgraded style, the Pro-Series matches bold colour options with new and improved features, including a jumbo putter well, that houses the popular thicker grips.

Manufactured from a premium PU fabric, other standout features include 14 full-length dividers; seven spacious pockets; scorecard and pencil holders; an external umbrella sleeve; a multi-function accessory hook; and a waterproof rain hood.



Easy-access carry handles; a dry-valuables pocket and an anti-twist base featuring Motocaddy’s innovative EASILOCK™ system complete the feature-packed bag.



Colours: Black/Blue, Black/Lime, Black/Orange and Black/Red

Club-Series - £119.99

Offering the ultimate combination of features and value for money, the popular Club-Series bag has been given a significant upgrade with a brand-new look to broaden its wide-ranging appeal.

Made from durable nylon fabric, the new Club-Series includes seven spacious pockets; an external umbrella sleeve; and a dedicated putter well for improved club organisation.



It also incorporates a compartment to keep valuables dry; a food and beverage pocket; waterproof rain hood; easy-access carry handles; and an anti-twist base with EASILOCK™ compatibility.

Colours: Black/Red, Black/Blue and Black/Lime

Lite-Series - £99.99

Constructed from a super-lightweight nylon fabric, the Lite-Series is the lightest and most compact bag in the Motocaddy range.

The new Lite-Series features a spacious top layout for 14 clubs and seven generous pockets strategically positioned to provide easy access on the course.



The impressive bag also includes a waterproof rain hood; external umbrella loop; easy-access carry handles; towel hook and an anti-twist base offering the brand’s EASILOCK™ connection system.

Colours: Black/Red, Black/Blue and Black/Fuchsia

Motocaddy 2018 cart bags

Available: March

Prices: As stated above

motocaddy.com

@MotocaddyGolf