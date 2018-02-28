There are no results available.
Motocaddy introduces 2018 cart bag range

Gear

Motocaddy introduces 2018 cart bag range

By bunkered.co.uk28 February, 2018
Motocaddy Bags
2018 Motocaddy Bag Range

Motocaddy has given its range of popular cart bags a complete makeover for the 2018 season.

The latest Dry, Pro, Club and Lite-Series consists of 15 new models combining stylish modern designs with eye-catching colour co-ordinations and a number of game-enhancing features.

“This is by far the strongest bag range we’ve ever introduced with options to fit every golfer out there - from 100% waterproof to feature-packed compact versions that offer great value for money,” said sales director Neil Parker.

“Although last year’s range proved a major success, we’ve still invested heavily on research to find how we could improve it and stay market-leader and we’re delighted with the results,” he added.

Dry Series Fuchsia

Dry-Series - £199.99

Super-lightweight and 100% waterproof, the new Dry-Series bag has been upgraded with a fresh new look and industry-leading Japanese YKK zippers for smooth and snag-free pocket opening.

Weighing just 2.6kg, Motocaddy’s top-selling bag model incorporates cutting-edge waterproof technology to ensure its contents remain dry – even in the most extreme weather conditions.

Plenty of club space is provided by 14 full-length dividers and there is also ample storage with seven spacious pockets, including a dry valuables and food and beverage option; plus, a scorecard holder, multi-function accessory hook and waterproof rain hood.

In addition, the easy-access carry handles provide effortless lifting on and off the trolley; an anti-twist base ensures the bag stays firmly in place; and the brand’s innovative EASILOCK™ bag-to-trolley connection system removes the need for a lower bag strap.

Colours: Black/Blue, Black/Fuchsia, Black/Lime, Black/Orange and Black/Red

Pro Series Red

Pro-Series - £159.99

Featuring an upgraded style, the Pro-Series matches bold colour options with new and improved features, including a jumbo putter well, that houses the popular thicker grips.

Manufactured from a premium PU fabric, other standout features include 14 full-length dividers; seven spacious pockets; scorecard and pencil holders; an external umbrella sleeve; a multi-function accessory hook; and a waterproof rain hood.

Easy-access carry handles; a dry-valuables pocket and an anti-twist base featuring Motocaddy’s innovative EASILOCK™ system complete the feature-packed bag.

Colours: Black/Blue, Black/Lime, Black/Orange and Black/Red

Club Series Lime

Club-Series - £119.99

Offering the ultimate combination of features and value for money, the popular Club-Series bag has been given a significant upgrade with a brand-new look to broaden its wide-ranging appeal.

Made from durable nylon fabric, the new Club-Series includes seven spacious pockets; an external umbrella sleeve; and a dedicated putter well for improved club organisation.

It also incorporates a compartment to keep valuables dry; a food and beverage pocket; waterproof rain hood; easy-access carry handles; and an anti-twist base with EASILOCK™ compatibility.

Colours: Black/Red, Black/Blue and Black/Lime

Lite Series Blue

Lite-Series - £99.99

Constructed from a super-lightweight nylon fabric, the Lite-Series is the lightest and most compact bag in the Motocaddy range.

The new Lite-Series features a spacious top layout for 14 clubs and seven generous pockets strategically positioned to provide easy access on the course.

The impressive bag also includes a waterproof rain hood; external umbrella loop; easy-access carry handles; towel hook and an anti-twist base offering the brand’s EASILOCK™ connection system.

Colours: Black/Red, Black/Blue and Black/Fuchsia

Motocaddy 2018 cart bags

Available: March
Prices: As stated above
motocaddy.com
@MotocaddyGolf

