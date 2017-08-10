Motocaddy launch three new push trolleys

The popular British electric trolley brand has just expanded its push trolley range with the introduction of three new models.

A total of five Motocaddy push trolleys are now available, with the new P360, CUBE and P1 models being added to an upgraded version of the S1 Lite and the popular compact-folding M1 Lite.

P360



The new P360 offers exceptional manoeuvrability around the course thanks to a 360° rotating front wheel with quick-lock capability that allows the trolley to access even the tightest of spaces.

Thanks to a simple one-step folding mechanism, the P360 is ready to use in seconds, while the easy-push ergonomic handle with adjustable height control has been developed to make the trolley comfortable to hold and easy to steer.

It also boasts a number of performance-enhancing features, including a foot-operated parking brake; quick-release wheels; a folding lock; adjustable bag supports and the brand’s innovative Easilock bag-to-trolley connection system found on all Motocaddy trolleys, removing the need for a lower bag strap.



CUBE

Adding to Motocaddy’s existing compact-folding trolley options, the new CUBE push cart incorporates an incredibly simple two-step assembly system that allows it to quickly fold over 45% smaller than traditional push trolleys to fit into the smallest of car boots.



Aside from the rotating front wheel, the CUBE features the same performance-enhancing benefits and storage compartments as the P360.



It also includes an easy-push ergonomic handle with adjustable height control and friction-free oversize wheels to glide smoothly around the course.

P1



The lightweight fast-folding P1 weighs only 6.9kg and features a distinctive design and can be folded up or down in one simple step.



Easy-to-use and Easilock compatible with adjustable bag supports, the P1 includes friction-free oversized wheels; foot-operated brake; adjustable handle height and quick-release wheels.



It also includes all of the same integrated accessory compartments for balls, tees, drinks and scorecard as the P360 and CUBE.

Completing the push trolley range is the ultra-compact M1 Lite and the ever-popular S1 Lite, which has received an extensive upgrade.

“Demand from golfers has led us to expand our push trolley range from two to five models, with customer feedback leading to new and improved features across the range,” said Marketing Manager Oliver Churcher.

“We see the push trolley market as an important category for us and will continue to develop our product range to offer customers the best options available on the market,” he added.



Available: August

Price: P360 (£169.99), CUBE (£149.99), P1 (£129.99), S1 Lite (£119.99), M1 Lite (£149.99)

More info:motocaddy.com

Twitter: @MotocaddyGolf