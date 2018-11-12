Motocaddy launches festive free bag promotion

Motocaddy is offering UK and Irish golfers looking to buy a new trolley ahead of the festive period the prospect of a bright new start to the 2019 season with its strongest-ever free bag promotion.



Running for just over eight weeks between 2nd November and New Year’s Eve, anyone purchasing a Motocaddy S-Series trolley – S1, S1 DHC, S3 PRO, S5 CONNECT, S5 CONNECT DHC and the S7 REMOTE - with a Lithium battery can claim a free Motocaddy golf bag worth up to £199.99*.

In addition, the brand is also providing an extra gift to golfers by offering an additional £50 off the price of its S3 PRO, S5 CONNECT and S5 CONNECT DHC models during the promotion.



“Anyone thinking about investing in a new trolley for next season should definitely take a look at this promotion and the range of trolleys it covers,” said Marketing Manager, Oliver Churcher.



“Our Christmas free bag promotion last year was a massive hit, so this year we wanted to go even bigger with our strongest ever promotion, which not only lasts for a longer period, but also provides the added opportunity to save money on certain models."

Earlier this year, Motocaddy gave its range of popular cart bags a makeover, combining stylish modern designs with eye-catching colour co-ordinations and a number of game-enhancing features.

“As the market-leading cart bag brand, we have a bag suited for every golfer, so we’re excited to see just how many golfers take advantage of the promotion across the UK and Ireland,” added Churcher.



Following the purchase of a new Motocaddy S-Series Lithium trolley, golfers simply register the claim on the brand’s website. Once the claim has been verified, a free bag is sent direct to their chosen address.

The eight-week promotion runs until December 31, 2018, and is available to golfers living in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.



For more information on the free Motocaddy bag promotion, visit www.motocaddy.com/freebag.



* Bag model depends on trolley model purchased.