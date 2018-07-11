search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearMotocaddy launches FREE summer cart bag promotion

Gear

Motocaddy launches FREE summer cart bag promotion

By David Cunninghame11 July, 2018
Motocaddy Motocaddy S5 CONNECT Trolleys Special Offer Motocaddy Trolleys Motocaddy Bags
Motocaddy S5 Connect

With the golf season in full flow, Motocaddy is offering a free bag with any of the brand’s revolutionary S5 CONNECT ‘Smart Cart’ models.

Between now and Friday, August 31, any golfer purchasing a Motocaddy S5 CONNECT or S5 CONNECT DHC electric trolley can claim a free Motocaddy cart bag worth at least £159.99.

The 100% waterproof Dry-Series bag is on offer along with the premium Pro-Series model, both incorporating standout features such as the brand’s innovative EASILOCK bag-to-trolley connection system, removing the need for a lower bag strap.

REVIEWED: Motocaddy S5 CONNECT
Introducing the Motocaddy CUBE CONNECT trolley

“We’re delighted to be able to offer golfers something special this summer as the weather is really encouraging them to get out and play,” said Sales Director, Neil Parker.

Motocaddy Promotion

He added: “Our last free bag promotion was our most popular ever and we are looking forward to connecting with golfers and seeing even more ‘Smart’ trolleys out on courses across the UK and Ireland.”

Launched last year as the first trolley on the market to combine a GPS system and smart phone app, the S5 CONNECT and DHC version can be synced (via Bluetooth) to the brand’s free GPS app to provide distance data and optional smartphone notifications. 

Motocaddy introduces 2018 cart bags
Motocaddy unveils stunning M-Series trolleys

Following the purchase of a new Motocaddy S5 CONNECT or S5 CONNECT DHC with Lithium battery, golfers can redeem the free bag – model to be chosen at the discretion of Motocaddy - by registering the warranty and making a claim on the brand’s website. Once the claim has been verified, the free bag will be shipped directly to the golfer within 28 days.

The promotion is available at participating UK or Republic of Ireland stockists by redemption only and is not available at the point of purchase.

For more information, visit motocaddy.com/freebag

Related Articles - Motocaddy

Related Articles - Trolleys

Related Articles - Carts

Golf News

Phil Mickelson admits work is required to repair reputation
Rickie Fowler shoots lowest round of the year in Gullane opener
Bryson DeChambeau breaks silence on USGA's compass ruling
After 18 gruelling months, Danny Willett has finally turned a corner
2019 Scottish Open & Ladies Scottish Open venue confirmed

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
Shift your weight to the left side
Callaway
play button
Lowering your ball flight
Callaway
play button
Stop the hands from flipping over
Watch
See all videos right arrow