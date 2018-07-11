Motocaddy launches FREE summer cart bag promotion

With the golf season in full flow, Motocaddy is offering a free bag with any of the brand’s revolutionary S5 CONNECT ‘Smart Cart’ models.

Between now and Friday, August 31, any golfer purchasing a Motocaddy S5 CONNECT or S5 CONNECT DHC electric trolley can claim a free Motocaddy cart bag worth at least £159.99.

The 100% waterproof Dry-Series bag is on offer along with the premium Pro-Series model, both incorporating standout features such as the brand’s innovative EASILOCK bag-to-trolley connection system, removing the need for a lower bag strap.

“We’re delighted to be able to offer golfers something special this summer as the weather is really encouraging them to get out and play,” said Sales Director, Neil Parker.

He added: “Our last free bag promotion was our most popular ever and we are looking forward to connecting with golfers and seeing even more ‘Smart’ trolleys out on courses across the UK and Ireland.”

Launched last year as the first trolley on the market to combine a GPS system and smart phone app, the S5 CONNECT and DHC version can be synced (via Bluetooth) to the brand’s free GPS app to provide distance data and optional smartphone notifications.

Following the purchase of a new Motocaddy S5 CONNECT or S5 CONNECT DHC with Lithium battery, golfers can redeem the free bag – model to be chosen at the discretion of Motocaddy - by registering the warranty and making a claim on the brand’s website. Once the claim has been verified, the free bag will be shipped directly to the golfer within 28 days.

The promotion is available at participating UK or Republic of Ireland stockists by redemption only and is not available at the point of purchase.

For more information, visit motocaddy.com/freebag