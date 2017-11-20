Motocaddy S1 named Trolley of the Year

The Motocaddy S1 electric trolley has been awarded ‘Trolley of the Year’ for the fifth year in a row by members of the Foremost Golf retail group.



The world’s top-selling powered trolley beat off stiff competition to take the coveted title once again thanks to votes from retailers who make up Foremost Golf - the largest buyer and seller of golf products in the UK.

“Winning five consecutive awards in such a fiercely-competitive category highlights the exceptional qualities of the Motocaddy range and its enduring appeal to trolley users,” said Foremost managing director Andy Martin.

Commenting on this year’s award, Motocaddy sales director Neil Parker said: “We’re extremely proud to win this award for the fifth time in a row and would like to thank all Foremost members for their continued support.

“The S1 is arguably the most successful golf product of its generation and remains the ‘go-to’ entry level model that our retail partners and consumers can rely on,” he added.

The latest nine-speed S1 model includes several features designed to maximise enjoyment on the golf course, including a soft-touch ergonomic handle; low-profile, quick-release wheels; a streamlined battery tray to accommodate the full range of batteries; the innovative EASILOCK™ bag-to-trolley connection system; and the exclusive super-fast QUIKFOLD mechanism.

The Motocaddy S5 CONNECT – the world’s first ‘Smart Cart’ introduced in July – was also nominated as one of the four most innovative products in the golf industry.

The revolutionary model was the only trolley to be selected in the category that has been won in previous years by Motocaddy’s compact-folding M1 PRO (2013 & 2014).

For more information on all Motocaddy trolleys, bags, batteries and accessories, please visit motocaddy.com.