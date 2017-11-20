There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearMotocaddy S1 named Trolley of the Year

Gear

Motocaddy S1 named Trolley of the Year

By Bunkered Golf Magazine20 November, 2017
Motocaddy
Motocaddy

The Motocaddy S1 electric trolley has been awarded ‘Trolley of the Year’ for the fifth year in a row by members of the Foremost Golf retail group.

The world’s top-selling powered trolley beat off stiff competition to take the coveted title once again thanks to votes from retailers who make up Foremost Golf - the largest buyer and seller of golf products in the UK.

“Winning five consecutive awards in such a fiercely-competitive category highlights the exceptional qualities of the Motocaddy range and its enduring appeal to trolley users,” said Foremost managing director Andy Martin.

Commenting on this year’s award, Motocaddy sales director Neil Parker said: “We’re extremely proud to win this award for the fifth time in a row and would like to thank all Foremost members for their continued support.

16 Trl S1 Large 744X427

“The S1 is arguably the most successful golf product of its generation and remains the ‘go-to’ entry level model that our retail partners and consumers can rely on,” he added.

The latest nine-speed S1 model includes several features designed to maximise enjoyment on the golf course, including a soft-touch ergonomic handle; low-profile, quick-release wheels; a streamlined battery tray to accommodate the full range of batteries; the innovative EASILOCK™ bag-to-trolley connection system; and the exclusive super-fast QUIKFOLD mechanism.

The Motocaddy S5 CONNECT – the world’s first ‘Smart Cart’ introduced in July – was also nominated as one of the four most innovative products in the golf industry.

The revolutionary model was the only trolley to be selected in the category that has been won in previous years by Motocaddy’s compact-folding M1 PRO (2013 & 2014).

For more information on all Motocaddy trolleys, bags, batteries and accessories, please visit motocaddy.com.

Related Articles - Motocaddy

Related Articles - Carts

-

Golf News

Winner's Circle: Rahm roars; joy for Jutanugarn
Winner's Circle

By Martin Inglis

Bradley Neil backed ahead of debut European Tour season
Bradley Neil

By Gordon Bannerman

Pelley: England vs Scotland could 'absolutely' happen
European Tour

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Lexi Thompson misses 2ft putt to lose LPGA finale
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Matt Fitzpatrick: Ryder Cup debut ‘didn’t impact me’
Matt Fitzpatrick

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

European Tour pros dispute Rahm rookie award
Jon Rahm

By Martin Inglis

Sergio Garcia talks up Callaway switch
Sergio Garcia

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Pro deletes Twitter account after Eddie Pepperell run-in
Eddie Pepperell

By Martin Inglis

Bernhard Langer critical of 'unfair' Schwab Cup
Bernhard Langer

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Bridgestone Golf CEO makes bold Tiger Woods claim
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh gives pro Stephen McCarthy a whirlwind lesson
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
play button
A good grip will give you more consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below